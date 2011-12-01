* Ban on trade support and loans, trading in Syrian debt
* Embargo placed on equipment for oil industry
* Diplomats say step could hurt EU oil firms in Syria
By Justyna Pawlak and David Brunnstrom
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 The European Union agreed
new sanctions on Syria's oil and financial sectors on Thursday
and added 11 entities and 12 people to an EU blacklist imposed
over the Syrian government's violent crackdown on dissent.
The list of new names will become public on Friday and while
full details were not immediately available, a western
diplomatic source confirmed that Syrian state oil company, the
General Petroleum Corporation (GPC) would be among those
targeted.
Diplomats said oil majors such as Royal Dutch Shell
and France's Total could see their Syrian ventures
grind to a halt as GPC joins the roster of sanctioned companies.
"These new measures are related to the energy, financial,
banking and trade sectors and include the listing of additional
individuals and entities that are involved in the violence or
directly supporting the regime," EU foreign ministers said in a
statement.
They added 12 people and 11 institutions and firms to an
asset freeze and asset ban list, and prohibited financial
support for trade and loans to the Syrian government, both
bilateral and through international financial institutions.
The new measures prohibit EU firms from trading in Syrian
state debt and ban banks from Syria from opening branches in EU
countries or investing in European banks.
They also ban the export of equipment for the Syrian oil and
gas industry, including refining and exploration, and investment
by EU companies in firms constructing new power plants in Syria.
BAN ON TELECOMMUNICATIONS TRADE
The sanctions also ban sales of software or equipment that
can be used for Internet or telecommunications surveillance and
the EU statement called for "restraint" on shorter-term trade
support.
EU countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions
against the government of President Bashar al-Assad Assad since
May over its violent suppression of unrest, including an embargo
on Syrian oil and a ban on new investment in the energy sector.
The GPC is responsible for supervising joint venture
companies in Syria and is already blacklisted by the U.S. Office
of Foreign Assets Control.
Royal Dutch Shell and China National Petroleum Corp. are
both partners of GPC through the Al-Furat joint venture and some
diplomatic sources said the blacklisting would likely make it
hard for EU oil firms to keep operating in Syria.
Britain's Gulfsands also has investments in the
country.
Syrian oil comprises less than 1 percent of daily world
output but represents a big chunk of Syrian government earnings.
Shell and Total have already been forced to cut output in
Syria due to lack of storage capacity.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague declined to comment
on the effect of Shell, an Anglo-Dutch firm, but said all firms
would have to respect the measures.
"Whatever we agree, we expect that to be observed across the
commercial sector by all companies, but they have to sort that
out for themselves," he said ahead of the ministerial meeting.
The EU statement said the bloc would continue to press for
strong U.N. action on Syria and urged all U.N. Security Council
members "to uphold their responsibilities to end the violence in
Syria and support the Syrian people".
Russia and China, which both have oil concessions in Syria,
teamed up last month to veto a Western-backed Security Council
resolution condemning Assad's government for violence.
