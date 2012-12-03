BRUSSELS Dec 3 The European Union's office in
Damascus is cutting back its activities in the Syrian capital to
a minimum because of the security situation, an EU official said
on Monday.
"The EU delegation has decided to reduce activities in
Damascus to a minimum level due to the current security
conditions," a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton said in response to a question from Reuters.
The EU diplomatic service has an office in Damascus that has
remained open throughout the Syrian crisis so far.