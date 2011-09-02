* Western powers want more economic pressure on Assad

* Syrian oil exports to EU to end by Nov. 15

By Gabriela Baczynska and Ilona Wissenbach

SOPOT, Poland, Sept 2 The European Union is expected to agree an embargo on Syrian oil exports on Friday and will expand other sanctions as it tries to intensify pressure on President Bashar al-Assad and his government.

The United States, EU and other Western powers want Assad to end a violent five-month-old crackdown against pro-democracy protesters and give up power, but he shows no sign of quitting up. More than 2,000 civilians have been killed, the United Nations says.

The EU has already banned Europeans from doing business with dozens of Syrian officials, government institutions and military-linked firms tied to the violence, but the measures seem to have had little influence on Assad's policy.

Friday's steps are the first time the EU will target Syrian industry but analysts say the sanctions, which do not go as far as the investment ban imposed by the United States last month, may have only a limited impact on Assad's access to funds.

"President Assad is carrying out massacres in his own country," Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in the Polish resort of Sopot, where EU foreign ministers are holding informal policy discussions on Friday and Saturday.

"The whole international community is urging him to relinquish power."

If approved, the ban on Syrian crude oil exports to the EU will go into effect in the next few days, although existing contracts will be fulfilled until Nov. 15.

Alongside the embargo, EU governments are also expected to prohibit Europeans from doing business with several Syrian companies, including a bank, and add more people to a list of officials targeted by EU asset freezes and travel bans.

More sanctions could be imposed in the coming weeks, EU diplomats said.

"We wanted to have something done quickly but work continues on further measures," one diplomat said.

BUILDING UP PRESSURE

Because of concerns in some capitals over risks to the commercial interests of European companies, the 27-country EU has tightened the screws on Syria incrementally. Italy, in particular, has pushed for a longer grace period for existing contracts on crude imports.

Industry sources say, however, that even when oil exports from Syria are blocked, European companies would continue operating within the country's borders until the EU imposes sanctions on cooperation with Syrian energy firms.

So far, the threat of sanctions on Syria have had a limited impact on oil markets as the country exports just 150,000 barrels per day, out of around 400,000 it produces.

Western powers are also concerned that the impact of economic measures against Syria may be blunted by a lack of international cooperation. Russia and China have resisted a push led by the United States and Europe for a U.N. Security Council resolution laying out more measures. (Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom and Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alistair Lyon)