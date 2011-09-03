BRUSSELS, Sept 3 The European Union targeted three Syrian companies in an expanded sanctions list on Saturday, including a real estate bank, an investment group and a transport firm, the EU's Official Journal showed.

The sanctions mean that Europeans will be banned from doing business with the companies -- Real Estate Bank, Mada Transport and Cham Investment Group.

Four Syrian businessmen were also added to a list of people affected by EU asset freezes and travel bans. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and David Brunnstrom)