BRUSSELS Dec 2 The European Union imposed sanctions on Friday on three Syrian oil firms, including state-owned Syria Trading Oil (Sytrol) and General Petroleum Corporation, as part of its to effort to add financial pressure on the Damascus government over a crackdown on protests.

A GPC joint venture -- Al Furat Petroleum Company -- was also listed in the EU's Official Journal, which legalised a decision by European Union foreign ministers on Thursday.

The sanctions list also includes media companies and firms the EU says supply sensitive equipment to a research centre that supports the suppression of dissent.

here (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield)