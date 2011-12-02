BRUSSELS Dec 2 The European Union imposed
sanctions on Friday on three Syrian oil firms, including
state-owned Syria Trading Oil (Sytrol) and General Petroleum
Corporation, as part of its to effort to add financial pressure
on the Damascus government over a crackdown on protests.
A GPC joint venture -- Al Furat Petroleum Company -- was
also listed in the EU's Official Journal, which legalised a
decision by European Union foreign ministers on Thursday.
The sanctions list also includes media companies and firms
the EU says supply sensitive equipment to a research centre that
supports the suppression of dissent.
