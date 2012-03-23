BRUSSELS, March 23 European Union states decided
on Friday to impose sanctions on the wife of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's and other members of his family, increasing
pressure on his government to end a crackdown on popular unrest.
Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels also imposed asset
freezes and bans on travel to the EU on several other Syrians
and banned European companies from doing business with two
Syrian entities, EU officials said.
A full list of sanctions targets will be made public on
Saturday when the decision comes into force. EU diplomats said
the list included the Syrian president's wife Asma and family.
"She is on the list. It's the whole clan," one EU diplomat
said.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)