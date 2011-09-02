SOPOT, Poland, Sept 2 European Union governments
agreed on Friday to ban imports of Syrian oil in a move to
strengthen economic pressure on the President Bashar al-Assad
and his government, EU diplomats and officials said.
The oil embargo marks a significant step for the EU, which
has so far taken an incremental approach to sanctions against
Assad as they try to force him to end a crackdown on
anti-government protesters and relinquish power.
Friday's decision also expanded the list of entities subject
to EU travel bans and asset freezes by seven, including four
people.
"The sanctions have been agreed," an EU official told
Reuters. "They ban the import of Syrian oil and petroleum
products to the EU. Four more people and three entities are also
included."
The measures go into effect on Saturday.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Justyna Pawlak)