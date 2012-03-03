* Residents say car explodes near military checkpoint
* Opposition activists deny attack was suicide bombing
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, March 3 An explosion killed seven
people and wounded several others in the southern Syrian town of
Deraa on Saturday, residents said, in what the Syrian government
said was a suicide car bomb attack.
"At least seven people were killed and another eight
injured. They happened to be next to the car when it exploded,"
Saed Jawabra, a Deraa resident said.
Residents said a white Kia car exploded in a park near a
military checkpoint in the town's Rawda district, shattering
windows in the area and leaving a huge crater.
"A terrorist suicide bomber on Saturday detonated a car he
was driving," the Syrian state news agency Sana said, reporting
two people had been killed and 20 wounded.
Opposition activists in Deraa denied the explosion was
caused by a suicide bomber but did not give an explanation for
the attack.
"The explosion shook the whole town and ambulances rushed
shortly after. We heard heavy gunfire after that," said Deraa
resident Mahmoud Masalmeh.
Reports could not be independently verified as the Syrian
government has restricted access to journalists in the country.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been battling a
year-long pro-democracy uprising that has become increasingly
violent, with army defectors and rebels clashing with government
forces around the country.
CRACKDOWN
Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, said anti-Assad fighters had
earlier on Saturday killed six soldiers and wounded nine in the
town of al-Herak, south of Deraa.
Residents and activists in the area reported clashes between
army defectors and Syrian security units in Herak. They say
security reinforcements were sent to the town this morning in
the first major security sweep since a similar crackdown in
December.
"At least 100 security buses are now stationed near Herak's
hospital at the western entrance of the town," an activist said.
"Tanks have shelled a house suspected to be an insurgent
hideout."
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt began last March.
Syria's government said in December that "armed terrorists" had
killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police during the unrest.
