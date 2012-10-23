UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA Oct 23 The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that it had sent food for 1.5 million people to Syria in September, up from 850,000 in August, and was still monitoring distribution of its supplies.
"It is a record amount," Daly Belgasmi, WFP regional director for the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, told Reuters in Geneva.
He told a news briefing that the United Nations food agency had no information on the Syrian government's food security stocks but that fuel for cooking and heating "may be an issue" this winter for many residents, especially the displaced.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources