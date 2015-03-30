* Syria draws on strategic wheat reserves for bread
programme
* State grain agency seeking 150,000 tonnes wheat
* Some Syrians complain, government says brown bread is
healthier
By Maha El Dahan and Jonathan Saul
ABU DHABI/LONDON, March 30 Weeks after Syria
said it had no need for wheat imports, the government plans to
import 150,000 tonnes and has introduced ways to conserve grain
stocks in signs of the growing strain on food supplies from
conflict in the country.
Despite millions of Syrians fleeing the fighting to
neighbouring countries with 220,000 people estimated to have
been killed, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government is
grappling with ensuring there is enough grain for all.
Trade sources say Damascus faced challenges importing
sufficient stocks as payment problems and fighting have deterred
many international firms from trading.
Before the war, Syria kept annual strategic stocks of around
3 million tonnes of wheat. The state-run General Establishment
for Cereal Processing and Trade (Hoboob) has declined to give a
figure for how much is left.
Hoboob confirmed to Reuters it was seeking 150,000 tonnes of
wheat in an import tender that will close on April 13.
The announcement came three weeks after the minister of
internal trade and consumer protection Hassan Safiya said an
improved wheat harvest in 2015 would translate into
self-sufficiency.
"We need to import to bolster our strategic stocks and have
started with this tender to test the market," a Hoboob source
told Reuters.
Hoboob said the government was currently relying on its 2014
local harvest and drawing on its strategic reserves to keep its
bread subsidy programme going.
"We will evaluate how much we need to import when we start
procuring the 2015 crop," the Hoboob source said.
In an attempt to save money on bread subsidies, the
government also changed the amount flour it uses in bread
earlier this month, which some ordinary Syrians say has meant
lower quality loafs.
This follows a move in January by the state to raise the
price of bread by 40 percent. A bundle of bread weighing more
than 1 kg now sells for 35 Syrian lira (16 cents).
"Bread subsidies have frequently been described by officials
as a 'red line' by Syrian regime officials and the decision to
redraw the line highlights that the regime is struggling,"
Torbjorn Soltvedt of risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft said.
"The price hike has the potential to reduce support for the
regime which has actively used the supply of bread to shore up
support in areas under its control."
The government, which has survived four years of crisis,
says the impact of the bread prices rise has been absorbed by a
new monthly allowance of 4,000 Syrian liras for all recipients
of state salaries, including civil servants and retirees.
The change in the flour extraction rate means more bran from
the wheat is used, giving the bread a darker colour. The
government says this is healthier, but some Syrians complain
that bread quality has been compromised.
"This is bread first of all is healthy and secondly it
alleviates part of the burden of supplies on the government," a
Syrian official said.
Hoboob said in October Syria had enough wheat to satisfy
consumption until mid-2015 from previous imports and its local
harvest, but that imports of 1 million tonnes were necessary to
boost its strategic reserve.
Syria's wheat harvest stood at around 1.8 million tonnes in
2014, the worst in 25 years due to security and drought.
Of that total, Hoboob only managed to procure over half a
million tonnes of wheat from Syrian farmers. Over 300,000 tonnes
of that is in wheat silos in Hasaka, on the border with Islamic
State held areas in Iraq.
Initial estimates from agronomists and other experts put the
2015 crop on course for 2.5 million to 2.8 million tonnes.
Industry sources say Syrian importers are only managing to
bring in small cargoes of wheat and other cereals, which are
shipped from Egyptian ports to Tartous and Latakia. Food cargoes
have also been routed through Lebanon, which also remain small.
A ship industry source active in Syria's food trade said
shipments remained small with a maximum cargo size of 15,000 to
20,000 tonnes compared with cargo loads of over 60,000 tonnes
imported in previous years when conditions were more stable.
Freight orders seen by Reuters confirmed the smaller loads.
(Additional reporting by Shadi Bushra in Cairo; Editing by
Veronica Brown and David Evans)