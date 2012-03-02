BRUSSELS, March 2 President Nicolas
Sarkozy said on Friday that France would shut its Syrian embassy
due to the repression of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad
and was ready to step up its support of rebels if the United
Nations can give a green light.
"We will do nothing without a U.N. Security Council
resolution," Sarkozy told a news conference at a European summit
in Brussels, noting France supported the creation of a
humanitarian zone close to one of Syria's borders.
"There's no question of acting directly or indirectly unless
the Council has established legal conditions for a humanitarian
zone, for arms delivery for the opposition or for corridors."
He said it was "frustrating, when you are seeing the deaths
mounting up" but warned that perpetrators of crimes against
humanity would be taken before the international criminal court.
"Dictators will all, one day, have to pay for their
actions," said Sarkozy.
