* Journalists arrive in Paris in government plane
* Sarkozy greets plane, says Syria must face justice
* Journalists in good spirits despite ordeal
(Updates with arrival in Paris)
PARIS, March 2 Two French journalists
evacuated from the besieged Syrian city of Homs were flown home
on Thursday and greeted by President Nicolas Sarkozy, who said
the Syrian government would have to answer to international
courts for its civilian killings.
Freelance reporter Edith Bouvier, whose femur was shattered
during shelling of Homs's Baba Amro district, was lowered
carefully - strapped into a stretcher - from a government plane
that was sent to fetch the pair after rebels brought them over
the border into Lebanon late on Thursday.
Photographer William Daniels smiled and looked relieved as
he left the plane unaided.
The rescue ended a nine-day ordeal for Bouvier, who was
injured in the same bombardment that killed French photographer
Remi Ochlik and American journalist Marie Colvin, as the Syrian
army kept up a campaign that has killed an estimated 7,500
civilians over the past year.
"The Syrian authorities will have to account for their
crimes before the International Criminal Court," Sarkozy said on
the tarmac at the Villacoublay presidential airstrip southwest
of Paris.
"The crimes they have committed will not go unpunished."
Sarkozy, Bouvier's family members and the editor of Le
Figaro, the daily which employs the two journalists, boarded the
plane to greet Bouvier before she was carried down and put in an
ambulance to be taken to hospital.
After crossing the border into Lebanon late on Thursday, the
two were met by French embassy officials and a doctor, who
decided Bouvier's leg was stable enough for her to fly home. The
group had to deal with heavy snow as it made its way to Beirut.
"Their morale was good, but they were of course tired after
everything they have been through in the last days and hours,"
foreign ministry spokesman Bernard Valero said earlier.
"She was very well taken care of by the Syrian doctors from
the start, which meant her injury did not worsen," he said.
Sarkozy, who is two weeks into his campaign to win a second
term in an April-May election, announced late on Thursday in
Brussels that the two reporters were safely out of Syria.
(Reporting by Catherine Bremer, Daniel Flynn and Nicholas
Vinocur, editing by Tim Pearce)