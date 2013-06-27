* Biggest single price hike since 2011 crisis, officials say
need to cut costly subsidies
* Syria steps up diesel imports after sanctions and loss of
oil producing areas
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, June 27 Syria has nearly doubled the
price for diesel fuel to cut back on the cost of maintaining
generous subsidies to the population after two years of war that
crippled its economy.
The new official price of 60 pounds (33 U.S. cents) for a
litre of diesel from state petrol stations is still a fraction
of the commercial price for the fuel on the black market, the
only way it is available in many parts of Syria.
Even in government-held areas, petrol stations that sell
subsidised fuel at the official price often run out or
experience long queues.
Syria's government boasts that it has managed to maintain
subsidies on food, fuel and energy that give it some of the
lowest official prices in the region, despite a war that has
killed 93,000 people and displaced millions.
However, it is not clear how much of the subsidised goods
actually reaches the population. The United Nations says many
Syrians have little access to subsidised bread and have to pay
commercial prices many times higher.
Businessmen and trade officials said this week's diesel
price increases, which were not publicised widely, reflect
growing official concern about the hard currency cost of imports
needed to maintain the subsidies.
The price of a litre of diesel, used for transport, as
heating oil and to power army tanks military vehicles, was
raised to 60 pounds from 35 pounds, the biggest hike since the
war's start. The price of gasoline, now 85 pounds a litre, has
not yet gone up but is also expected to be raised soon.
Before the war diesel was sold for 20 pounds a litre under a
subsidy programme that then cost $8 billion a year.
The pound has lost about 75 percent of its value against the
dollar during the conflict. Economists warn that Syria could be
heading for hyperinflation with inflation running at around 60
percent since the start of the year.
Western sanctions do not bar companies from selling diesel
to Syria, but restrictions on some financial transactions have
raised the cost of imports and cut the exports that Syria uses
to raise hard currency.
"With the increase in the value of the dollar, import costs
have doubled. Our ability to export has dropped and on the other
hand imports have increased in value and quantities," Economy
Minister Mohammad Zafir Muhabik said in an interview with state
television.
A source close to a government procurement agency, who
requested anonymity, said the price hike was given impetus by
the increasing need to route imports over land through Lebanon
rather than through Syria's own Mediterranean ports. The source
said imports through Lebanon in the first four months of this
year were already equal to all of 2012.
Imports via Lebanese ports incur lower insurance costs than
through Syria's Mediterranean ports and provide better security
of supply to Damascus. Syria's own ports are far from the
capital over routes through areas that have seen fighting.
Smaller shipments from Iran have also arrived by sea to
Syria's Latakia and Tartous ports in recent months. Syria sends
surplus gasoline to Iran in return for Iranian diesel.
Rebels control most of Syria's main eastern oil producing
areas that produced around 380,000 barrels of crude oil daily,
starving the government of a major hard currency earner.
Syrians have been grappling with fuel supply shortages for
months, with areas under rebel control worst hit. That has
helped reduce the cost of the subsidies for the government,
since so many Syrians have no access to subsidised goods.
"We are facing worse shortages in our besieged areas, where
people are relying on the black market instead of risking going
through road blocks to petrol stations in regime-held areas,"
said Rami al-Sayyed, a resident of the southern, rebel-held
Damascus neighbourhood of Hajar al-Asswad.
The price hike follows a debate within the Syrian cabinet
and government whether to reduce subsidies, which use up two
thirds of the budget. The government has also argued that
raising prices will reduce smuggling of oil products out of
Syria to neighbouring countries such as Lebanon and Turkey.
"A lot of our petroleum products are being smuggled to
neighbouring countries as a result of its low prices,' said
Muhabik.
The price increases in petroleum products have neutralised
the impact of public sector salary increases on Saturday of
between 20 to 40 percent that were announced to ease the social
impact of the plunge in the local currency.
Already, public transport costs have shot up by an a average
20 percent this week alone, residents contacted by phone said.
Many bakeries rely on subsidised diesel to run their ovens.
($1 = 199 Syrian pounds)
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Peter Graff)