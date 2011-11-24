LONDON Nov 24 Crucial supplies of heating oil are flowing to Syria from an oil trader based in Switzerland, lessening the possibility that shortages may affect ordinary citizens this winter as temperatures drop, traders said and ship tracking data showed.

Swiss-based trader AOT has provided a steady supply of gasoil to Syrian ports with the most recent shipment arriving only days ago, surprising rival trading houses that have dropped trade with Syria's increasingly unpopular government.

AOT declined to comment on Wednesday.

Supplying Syria with refined oil is legal as the European Union (EU) stopped short of banning deliveries for humanitarian reasons. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)