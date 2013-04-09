* Vessel sailed in late March, cargo worth around $10 mln
* Russia's Rosneft says not responsible for destination
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, April 9 A fresh delivery of Russian
gasoil has reached a government-controlled port in Syria this
month, according to shipping sources and tracking data, adding
to a string of cargoes that have flowed into the war-ravaged
country this year.
Delivering refined oil products to Syria is not explicitly
prohibited by sanctions, but the European Union has blacklisted
the state's oil trading and distribution firms.
Since Syria announced it had set up new private firms to
import oil products at the start of the year, trade has boomed.
Around 20 shipments of gasoil and heating fuel reached the
state-controlled port Banias last month.
The latest shipment was supplied to third parties by top
Russian oil producer Rosneft, according to shippers.
The Russian oil giant said it sells products for loading at its
ports and is not responsible for their final destination.
"We are selling oil products from Tuapse on a FOB
(free-on-board) basis, and therefore Rosneft has responsibility
for the cargo only until it is loaded into a tanker," a Rosneft
spokeswoman said.
"After that, it is the buyer who becomes responsible for the
cargo including its destination."
Most cargoes arrive aboard Greek or Italian-managed vessels
from Lebanon, Turkey or the Black Sea.
The Kemal Ka loaded 11,500 tonnes of gasoil at the Russian
port of Tuapse at the end of March and delivered the cargo to
Banias in the first week of April, shipping sources said and
tracking data showed.
At current prices, the cargo would have been worth around
$10 million, but market sources said trade with Syria is more
lucrative because few firms are willing to do business with
President Bashar Al-Assad's increasingly isolated state.
One shipper estimated the freight rate for deliveries from
the Black Sea to Syria to be around 205 percent of the
worldscale rate set as a reference for deliveries along that
route.
The Kemal Ka is listed as part of a fleet owned by Akbaolu
Shipping Group in Istanbul, according to the firm's website.
"Unfortunately we are not able to give you any information
on the subject voyage," the chartering manager wrote in an
emailed response to queries, declining to identify the firm or
firms chartering the vessel.
The rise in deliveries has ended months of isolation that
have damaged the Syrian economy but has drawn criticism by
observers, who say the fuel could be used to fuel army vehicles.
The European Union has said that enforcing sanctions is the
responsibility of member states but that it would remain
vigilant on effective implementation of measures.
(additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing
by Jane Baird)