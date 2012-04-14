BERLIN, April 14 Germany said on Saturday it was
investigating a report that a German-owned ship in the
Mediterranean en route to Syria was carrying Iranian weapons in
breach of an arms embargo.
Germany's Der Spiegel reported the ship loaded the cargo in
Djibouti this week and changed course for Iskenderun in Turkey
on Friday when the cargo was at risk of being uncovered.
It then stopped about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of the
Syrian port of Tartus, its initial destination, it said. No
other details were available on the ship's movements.
A spokeswoman in Berlin said the Economy Ministry was
looking into a media report that the ship, part of the fleet of
German-based shipowners Bockstiegel, was transporting Iranian
weapons bound for Syria.
"We are looking into information that the embargo was
breached," the spokeswoman said.
Der Spiegel's website reported that the Atlantic Cruiser had
been chartered to a Ukraine-based company, White Whale Shipping,
which had declared the cargo as "pumps and the like".
Der Spiegel quoted ship broker Torsten Lueddeke of
Hamburg-based C.E.G. Bulk Chartering as saying: "We stopped the
ship after we received information on the weapons cargo".
Bockstiegel and C.E.G. Bulk Chartering were not immediately
available for comment.
The Ukrainian company denied the Atlantic Cruiser was
carrying weapons, according to Spiegel Online. "The ship is not
transporting dangerous or militarily significant freight to
Syria," Spiegel cited the Ukrainian firm as saying.
The Economy Ministry confirmed the ship was owned by a
German company, which had chartered it to foreign operators.
Western sanctions imposed on the government of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad include an arms embargo and a ban on
importing Syrian oil into the European Union.
