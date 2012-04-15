* Ship headed to "safe port", German spokeswoman says
* Ship's transmitter reportedly turned off
BERLIN, April 15 A German ship that is suspected
of transporting Iranian arms to Syria is being diverted to an
unspecified port for inspection, a German government spokeswoman
said on Sunday.
"The economy ministry has been in contact with the owner of
the ship. The ship will now head for a safe port (in a different
country). There the goods will be checked," a spokeswoman for
the economy ministry told Reuters.
She said she did not know specifically where the ship would
dock for the inspection.
On Saturday, the economy ministry had said it was
investigating a report that the German-owned ship in the
Mediterranean en route to Syria was carrying Iranian weapons in
breach of an arms embargo.
German magazine Der Spiegel, which broke the story, reported
on its website that the Atlantic Cruiser had been chartered to a
Ukraine-based company, White Whale Shipping, which had declared
the cargo as "pumps and the like".
Der Spiegel quoted ship broker Torsten Lueddeke of
Hamburg-based C.E.G. Bulk Chartering as saying: "We stopped the
ship after we received information on the weapons cargo."
Der Spiegel reported the ship had loaded the cargo in
Djibouti this week and changed course for Iskenderun in Turkey
on Friday when the cargo was at risk of being uncovered.
The ship stopped about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of the
Syrian port of Tartus, its initial destination, it said. No
other details were available on its movements.
On Sunday, Spiegel reported that the ship had turned off its
radio transmitter, which allows it to be tracked, thus making
its location uncertain.
Western sanctions imposed on the government of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad include an arms embargo and a ban on
importing Syrian oil into the European Union.
According to German law, a breach of such embargoes can lead
to a maximum five-year prison sentence or a fine.
Spiegel also reported that the government was asking
embassies in the region to alert their host governments to a
possible breach of embargo by the ship, especially those in
Cyprus, Lebanon and Turkey. The ministry spokeswoman confirmed
the report.
Cyprus's Foreign Minister Erato Kozakou-Markoullis said on
state television on Saturday she had given instructions not to
grant permission to the ship to approach the island.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Michael Roddy)