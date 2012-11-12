BRIEF-J. M. Smucker Q3 adjusted earnings $2/shr
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
DUBAI Nov 12 The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said on Monday it will recognise Syria's newly formed opposition coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people.
Syrian opposition groups struck a deal in Doha on Sunday to form a broad coalition to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.
"The GCC declares its recognition of the Syrian national coalition ... as the legitimate representative of the brotherly Syrian people," Abdulatif al-Zayani, the GCC's secretary general, said in a statement.
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Through unit entered into strategic partnership agreement with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co
Feb 17 Air Canada reported a bigger quarterly loss as the airline cut fares to fill seats in long-haul leisure markets.