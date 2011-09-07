(Adds detail)
AMMAN, Sept 7 Syrian forces backed by tanks
killed at least three civilians in a large-scale assault on Homs
on Wednesday, activists said, in a renewal of raids on Sunni
districts in the city where thousands have held pro-democracy
protests.
"Most land and cellphone lines and the Internet have been
cut off. Tanks moved in at dawn and began firing heavy
machineguns randomly at houses in Bab Tadmur, Warsha district
and Bab Dreib," said a statement by Homs City Neighbourhoods
Union sent to Reuters.
"Troops also deployed in Bab Sbaa, two explosions were heard
in al-Khader neighbourhood and they sealed off the city centre."
Tanks and troops, largely from Syria's minority Alawite
sect, moved into Homs four months ago and occupied the main
square in the city to try to end protests demanding the removal
of President Bashar al-Assad.
The Alawite sect dominates Syria's security forces and core
army units that have besieged numerous towns and cities across
the country to crush the six month uprising.
Homs, 165 km (100 miles north of Damascus) is mostly Sunni
Muslim, like the rest of Syria. The hundreds of casualties
reported in the city since the army deployment have been caused
by assaults on Sunni areas. Activists have also reported the
death of several Alawite residents in apparent revenge killings.
Residents said an Alawite militia loyal to Assad, known as
shabbiha, has played a leading role in the raids and are
responsible for some of the killings, raising tension between
the two sects.
Activists and residents have reported an increasing number
of defections among the mostly Sunni rank and file military in
Homs and its surrounding countryside.
Residents of Rastan, a town near Homs, published footage
purportedly showing defecting soldiers on a balcony greeting a
crowd of several thousand people at a pro-democracy rally in the
town last week.
Syrian authorities, which have not allowed independent media
in the country since the uprising began in March, say there have
been no defections in the military.
They say the troops were deployed in Syrian cities in
response to appeals by inhabitants frightened by "armed
terrorist gangs".
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, editing by Elizabeth Piper)