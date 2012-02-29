AMMAN Feb 29 Syrian soldiers shot and wounded a member of the opposition Syrian National Council who had slipped into the besieged city of Homs to document army bombardments, he said on Wednesday.

"I was putting up flags in Karm al-Zeitoun with other activists in preparation for a rally when two soldiers came in a yellow taxi, got out and started shooting at us," Mulham al-Jundi told Reuters from Homs, his hometown.

"They hit me in the leg. Two others with me were badly injured," said Jundi, who filmed himself at a makeshift clinic in the city.

The 26-year-old network engineer, who works in Saudi Arabia and is now on crutches, smuggled himself into Homs two weeks ago and has since been publishing photos and videos on his Facebook page on the destruction and victims of the bombardment.

Jundi said army shelling and rocket fire have intensified across Homs in the last few days.

"The shelling is mad," he said. "I was doing live Internet streaming yesterday when we heard the sound of tanks and saw them in the street behind us. We escaped to a different area. But nowhere is safe."