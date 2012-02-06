(Adds details)
AMMAN Feb 6 An explosion ripped through
an oil pipeline feeding a main refinery in the city of Homs on
Monday and a plume of smoke was seen rising from the site,
residents and activists said.
The explosion, the second in a week that hit the pipeline,
which carries crude oil from the eastern Rumailan field,
occurred in the district of Bab Amro, an opposition stronghold
under heavy tank and mortar bombardment and rocket fire by
President Bashar al-Assad's forces, they said.
Several pipelines in the province have been damaged by
explosions in the past months.
The authorities and opponents of Assad, who has intensified
a military crackdown to put down a revolt against his 11 year
rule, have blamed each other for the explosions.
The official state news agency said an "armed terrorist
group" bombed a gas pipeline on Sunday near the town of
Talbiseh, 15 km (10 miles) north of Homs, that feeds a power
station.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by
Alison Williams)