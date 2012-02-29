AMMAN, March 1 Syrian rebels defending the
besieged Baba Amro district of the city of Homs reported further
fighting overnight and said they faced at least 7,000 troops
loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
A senior official of the rebel Free Syrian Army, Mohaimen
al-Rumaid, told Reuters on Thursday that opposition forces
elsewhere in Syria had been ordered to step up the fight against
government forces to relieve pressure on Homs, which has been
under sustained artillery and rocket bombardment for 26 days.
Diplomats said earlier that the feared 4th Armoured Division
was mounting a drive to "finish off" the rebels in Baba Amro.
The 4th Armoured Division commanded by Maher al-Assad, the
president's younger brother, has won a reputation for
ruthlessness during the past year of revolt against the
government.
