By Erika Solomon
| BEIRUT, July 9
BEIRUT, July 9 Syrian rebels have intensified
their blockade of government-held areas in the northern city of
Aleppo, where residents now face severe food shortages,
opposition activists said on Tuesday.
Many activists condemn the tactic, aimed at weakening the
supply routes of President Bashar al-Assad's forces, arguing
that it indiscriminately punishes more than 2 million people
living in the western part of the city still held by the army.
Aleppo has been in a stalemate since nearly a year ago, when
rebels launched an offensive and seized half of the city.
"This is a crime ... Some of our rebel forces, God reform
them, are participating in this blockade. Prices are soaring at
an unimaginable rate. There is now horrible scarcity," said an
activist speaking by Skype, who asked not to be named.
Rebels have been working for months to block roads leading
into western Aleppo, but food scarcity only became a serious
problem this week. The fighters decided for the first time to
block a highway once left open to civilians, according to an
Aleppo-based activist who asked not to be named. Previously,
they had only attacked Assad's forces there.
A rebel fighter in Aleppo said the blockade on residents was
not intentional, but rather an unfortunate side effect of rebel
clashes with the army.
"This is really because of the battles. It's not just the
rebels' fault, the army is also firing on any car that goes
toward the west," said the fighter, who calls himself Ahmad.
"The regime has plenty of food to feed its fighters, but to
hell with its own people."
"CROSSING OF DEATH"
He did however acknowledge that a few roads, such as the
Bustan al-Qasr route, had been blocked by rebel units. Locals
had used it to move food to the west from the rebel-held east.
Activists say food is now cheaper in rebel areas, which
themselves suffered severe scarcity a few months earlier due to
army blockades and air raids.
Residents in western Aleppo say food prices have jumped to
more than ten times their original level and basics such as
bread and flour have become harder to find. Only products such
as bulgur wheat and rice are still regularly available.
The cost of a jar of yogurt, a staple of the Syrian diet, is
now 1,300 Syrian pounds ($7), up from 100 pounds (50 cents).
Many Syrians have lost their jobs in the country's bloody
two-year war and find it hard to buy food. With the currency
plunging, even state employees still being paid will struggle if
food supplies continue to be blocked. Their salaries are now
worth only about $105 a month.
Most routes into western Aleppo are being actively blocked
by rebels or are the scene of fierce clashes, said the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition monitoring group.
"The only road that is still somewhat useable is one near
the district of Bustan al-Qasr, but it is so dangerous now that
people call it 'The Crossing of Death'," said Rami Abdelrahman,
head of the Observatory.
Some rebel groups have become increasingly interested in
using military tactics that threaten civilian areas as much as
army sites in territory held by Assad's forces.
AIR STRIKES
A rebel commander near Assad's stronghold on the
Mediterranean coast said this week that it was time to start
shelling civilian areas to raise pressure on Assad. He justified
the tactic by pointing to the daily air and artillery strikes
used by Assad's forces around Syria that kill dozens daily.
More than 100,000 people have died in Syria's two-year
conflict. Sectarian violence is also increasing, pitting an
opposition led mostly by the Sunni Muslim majority against the
country's minorities, particularly Assad's Alawite sect.
Many minority groups live in the districts now being
blockaded by rebels.
One former Alawite resident of western Aleppo in contact
with relatives in the city said his mother and neighbours were
stockpiling food.
"They have been looking after each other and putting
together what they have. I think they will be able to get by for
about a month," he said.
Some opposition social media groups, such as the Facebook
group "Aleppo Now", urged activists to help residents break
through the blockade "using all means, legal or illegal".
They argued it would be hypocritical not to help, since
residents in western Aleppo allowed in thousands of locals from
eastern Aleppo last summer, when the army launched air raids to
stop a rebel advance.
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Giles Elgood)