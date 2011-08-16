* Syrian forces attack port for fourth day
* Villages near Homs under attack, campaigners say
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Aug 16 Syrian tanks opened fire on poor
Sunni districts in Latakia on Tuesday, residents said, the
fourth day of a military assault on the northern port city aimed
at crushing protests against President Bashar al-Assad.
"Heavy machinegun fire and explosions were hitting al-Raml
al-Filistini (home to Palestinian refugees) and al-Shaab this
morning. This subsided and now there is the sound of
intermittent tank fire," one of the residents, who lives near
the two districts, told Reuters by phone.
The Syrian Revolution Coordinating Union, a grassroots
activists' group, said six people, including Ahmad Soufi, 22,
were killed in Latakia on Monday, bringing the civilian death
toll there to 34, including a two-year-old girl.
Assad, from Syria's minority Alawite sect, has broadened a
military assault against towns and cities where demonstrators
have been demanding his removal since the middle of March.
The crackdown coincided with the Aug. 1 start of the Muslim
Ramadan fast, when nightly prayers became the occasion for more
protests against 41 years of Baathist party rule.
Syrian forces have already stormed Hama, scene of a 1982
massacre by the military, the eastern city of Deir al-Zor, and
several northwestern towns in a province bordering Turkey.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told Assad to halt
such military operations now or face unspecified consequences.
"This is our final word to the Syrian authorities, our first
expectation is that these operations stop immediately and
unconditionally," Davutoglu said in Turkey's strongest warning
yet to its once close ally and neighbour.
"If these operations do not stop, there will be nothing left
to say about the steps that would be taken," he told a news
conference in Ankara, without elaborating.
Turkish leaders, who have repeatedly urged Assad to end
violence and pursue reforms, have grown frustrated. Davutoglu
held talks with the Syrian leader in Damascus only last week.
The Syrian Revolution Coordinating Union said troops also
assaulted villages in the Houla Plain north of the city of Homs
on Monday, killing eight people as they raided houses and made
arrests. The organisation said four people were killed in Homs
during similar attacks.
FAMILIAR PATTERN
In a now-familiar pattern, tanks and armoured vehicles
deployed around dissident neighbourhoods of Latakia and
essential services were cut before security forces began raids,
arrests and bombardment, residents said.
"People are trying to flee but they cannot leave Latakia
because it is besieged. The best they can do is to move from one
area to another within the city," another witness said on
Monday.
Thousands of people fled a Palestinian refugee camp in
Latakia, some fleeing gunfire and others leaving on orders from
the Syrian authorities, a U.N. official said.
"Between 5,000 and 10,000 have fled, we don't know where
these people are so it's very worrying," said Christopher
Gunness, spokesman for the UNRWA agency which cares for
Palestinian refugees. "We have a handful of confirmed deaths and
nearly 20 injured."
The Palestinian presidency in the West Bank city of Ramallah
urged Damascus to safeguard the lives of Palestinian refugees in
al-Raml camp in Latakia.
Another grassroots activist group, the Local Coordination
Committees, said it had the names of at least 260 civilians,
including 14 women and two infants, killed this month.
It said the actual toll was likely to be far higher with
scant information so far from the hard-hit city of Hama, still
besieged by troops and secret police.
Syria has expelled most independent media since the unrest
began, making it hard to verify reports from the country.
Navy ships shelled southern parts of Latakia on Sunday,
residents and rights groups said.
Nightly anti-Assad rallies after Ramadan prayers have drawn
around 20,000 people in different areas of the city, said one
witness, a university student.
The official state news agency SANA denied Latakia had been
shelled from the sea and said two police and four unidentified
armed men were killed when security forces pursued "armed men
who were terrorising residents ... and using machineguns and
explosives from rooftops and from behind barricades".
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it was unable to
confirm that the Syrian navy had shelled Latakia.
"However, we are able to confirm that there is armour in the
city and that there is firing on innocents again in the pattern
of carnage that you have seen in other places," State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland.
ALAWITE ELEMENT
Unlike most Syrian cities, which are mainly Sunni, Latakia
has a large Alawite population, partly because Assad and his
father before him encouraged Alawites to move from their nearby
mountain region by offering them cheap land and jobs in the
public sector and security apparatus.
Latakia port has played a key role in the Assad family's
domination of the economy, with Bashar al-Assad's late uncle
Jamil having been in virtual control of the facility, and a new
generation of family members and their friends taking over.
Assad replaced the governor of the northern province of
Aleppo, SANA reported, after pro-democracy protests spread to
the provincial capital, Syria's main commercial hub.
"The minority regime is playing with fire. We are coming to
a point where the people in the street would rather take any
weapon they can put their hand on and fight than be shot at or
arrested and humiliated," said one activist.
"We are seeing civil war in Syria, but it is one-sided. The
hope is for street protests and international pressure to bring
down the regime before it kills more Syrians and drives them to
take up arms," he added, asking not to be named.
Rights groups say at least 12,000 have been detained during
the uprising. Thousands of political prisoners were already in
jail. Amnesty International says it has listed 1,700 civilians
killed since mid-March. Washington has put the toll at 2,000.
Damascus says 500 police and soldiers have been killed.
The assaults by Syrian security forces have drawn increasing
condemnation from the West, Turkey and more recently from Arab
countries such as Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
Washington wants Europe and China to consider sanctions on
Syria's vital oil and gas industry. Germany called for more
European Union sanctions against Syria on Monday and urged the
U.N. Security Council to discuss the crackdown again this week.
