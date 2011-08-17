* Troops hold hundreds in sports complex
* Turkey renews warning Assad must stop bloodshed
* Attack on Palestinian camp condemned
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Aug 17 Syrian troops raided houses in a
Sunni district of the besieged port of Latakia on Wednesday,
residents said, arresting hundreds of people and taking them to
a stadium after a four-day tank assault to crush protests
against President Bashar al-Assad.
Assad forces attacked al-Raml al-Filistini (Palestinian
sand), named after a refugee camp built in the 1950s, at the
weekend, as part of a campaign to crush a five-month uprising,
which has intensified against major urban centres of protest
since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Aug. 1.
Latakia is of particular significance to Assad, from Syria's
minority Alawite community. The 45-year-old president, a
self-declared champion of the Palestinian cause, comes from a
village to the southeast, where his father is buried. The Assad
family, along with friends, control the city's port and its
finances.
"Shelling and the sound of tank machineguns subdued today.
They are bussing hundreds to the Sports City from al-Raml.
People who are picked up randomly from elsewhere in Latakia are
also being take there," said a resident, referring to a complex
that was venue for the Mediterranean Games in the 1980s.
"Tanks are continuing to deploy, they are now in the main
Thawra (revolution) street," said the resident, a university
student who did not want to be identified.
"The reports about detention conditions and torture are
increasingly alarming. Assad is backing himself more into a
corner by using more and more violence and turning more Syrians
against him," a diplomat in the Syrian capital said.
Citing witnesses in Latakia, the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights said a force of around 700 security personnel
fanned across al-Raml, with houses being demolished in the
neighbourhood "on the pretext they lacked construction permits".
"The Sports City's stadiums are serving to house refugees
and prevent them from fleeing outside Latakia, and as we have
seen in other cities that were assaulted, as a detention
centre," Observatory Director Rami Abdelrahman told Reuters.
A Palestinian official described the military offensive in
Latakia as "a crime against humanity", adding to Arab and
international outrage at Assad's crackdown on popular
demonstrations calling for an end to his autocratic rule.
CHORUS OF CONDEMNATION
Assad had sought to improve his image internationally in the
last years by emphasising economic reforms and engaging in peace
talks with Israel and accepting Western overtures to lessen his
isolation in return for cooperating on Lebanon and Iraq.
But he has also strengthened ties with Iran's clerical
rulers and the militant Lebanese Shi'ite guerrilla group
Hezbollah, his two remaining solid allies, to the disquiet of
Syria's Sunni Muslim population.
Some Palestinians in Syria have even joined the
demonstrations, although Assad hosts Hamas's exiled leaders and
other Palestinian militant groups.
Assad's crackdown has caused a chorus of international
condemnation. "The bloodshed has to stop, first and foremost,"
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said. "If the
operations continue in Syria and the operations become a
regional problem Turkey can naturally not remain indifferent."
The Local Coordination Committees said Assad's forces killed
at least two people in Latakia on Tuesday, including 13-year-old
Mohammad Shohan, hit by sniper fire in the impoverished al-Raml
al-Filistini area, bringing the death toll to 36 in four days.
The activists' group said the death toll was probably
higher, but roadblocks and disrupted communications made it hard
to gather information on casualties in the stricken city.
Assad, who inherited power in 2000 from his father, clearly
believes overwhelming force will extinguish calls for the
dismantling of the police state and the Assad clan's power
monopoly, free elections and an end to corruption.
For Assad to enact the reforms he has been promising since
he came to power, he would have to purge his strongest allies
and end the control of the security apparatus over the state.
Since they are the pillars of his power, that is unlikely.
Assad, who says the protests are largely a foreign
conspiracy to divide Syria, has been told by the United States,
European Union and Turkey to halt the bloodshed but said last
week his army would "not relent in pursuing terrorist groups".
Syria has expelled most independent media since the unrest
began, making it difficult to verify reports from the country.
A security official cited by Syria's official state news
agency said security forces backed by an army unit had completed
a mission in Latakia's al-Raml neighbourhood against "armed
terrorist groups who have terrorised the citizens".
Unlike most of the rest of Syria, which is predominately
Sunni, Latakia has a big Alawite population, encouraged to move
there by offers from the ruling minority family of cheap land
and jobs in the security apparatus and public sector.
PALESTINIANS FLEE CAMP
A senior Palestinian official condemned the Latakia
violence, which the United Nations said had forced between 5,000
and 10,000 Palestinians to flee the al-Raml refugee camp.
"The shelling is taking place using gunships and tanks on
houses built from tin, on people who have no place to run to or
even a shelter to hide in," Yasser Abed Rabbo, the West
Bank-based PLO secretary general, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"This is a crime against humanity."
The United Nations agency which cares for Palestinian
refugees said on Monday four had been killed and 17 wounded.
Apart from Deir al-Zor and Latakia, Syrian forces have
already stormed Hama, scene of a 1982 massacre by the military
under Assad's father, the southern city of Deraa and several
northwestern towns in a province bordering Turkey.
Syrian authorities blame others for the violence, saying
terrorist groups" have killed 500 soldiers and police. Rights
organisations say at least 1,700 civilians have been killed by
security forces since protests erupted in March.
Turkey, once a close ally of Assad, ruled out foreign
intervention in Syria but said attacks on civilians were
unacceptable, piling pressure on the Syrian leader.
Syrian forces killed at least one protester when they fired
on a protest in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor on Tuesday,
residents said, hours after the authorities said the army was
pulling out.
Nibras al-Sayyah was hit by bullets fired by military
intelligence personnel to disperse hundreds of people who
marched at night after Ramadan prayers, the residents said.
Witnesses said most tanks and troop carriers had pulled out
of Deir al-Zor, which they attacked on Aug. 7, and moved to the
outskirts. Many troops remained in the city and were storming
houses looking for wanted dissidents, they said.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)