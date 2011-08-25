(Adds Iranian president comments)
* Tanks, armoured vehicles enter eastern town
* Protesters chant Assad is next after Gaddafi's fall
* Assad quoted as saying Syria will not sell out
By Khaled Oweis
AMMAN, Aug 25 Syrian protesters chanted "Bye,
bye Gaddafi, Bashar your turn is coming" overnight, but
President Bashar al-Assad showed few signs of cracking after
months of demonstrations and his forces raided an eastern tribal
region again on Thursday.
The new chant, inspired by the apparent collapse of Muammar
Gaddafi's rule in Libya, was filmed by residents in the Damascus
suburb of Duma after prayers on Wednesday.
But in eastern Syria, tanks and armoured vehicles entered
Shuhail, a town southeast of the provincial capital of Deir
al-Zor, where daily protests have taken place against Assad's
rule since the start of the fasting month of Ramadan, they said.
"Initial reports by residents describe tens of tanks firing
randomly as they stormed the town at dawn. Shuhail has been very
active in protests and the regime is using overwhelming force to
frighten the people," a local activist said.
Since Ramadan began on Aug. 1, tanks have entered the cities
of Hama, scene of a 1982 massacre by the military, Deir al-Zor
and Latakia on the Mediterranean coast, trying to crush dissent
after months of street protests.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an activist
group based in Britain, said 11 civilians had been killed across
Syria on Wednesday, including seven in the province of Homs.
State news agency SANA said "armed terrorist groups" killed
eight soldiers when they ambushed two military vehicles near the
towns of Rastan and Telbiseh.
Syria has expelled most independent journalists, making it
difficult to verify accounts on the ground from authorities and
activists.
Prominent cartoonist and Assad critic Ali Ferzat was beaten
up in Damascus by a group of armed men and then dumped in the
street, an opposition activist group said. SOHR said Ferzat was
taken to hospital with bruises to his face and hands.
Ferzat, whose cartoons often mock repression and injustice
in the Arab world, has criticised Assad's repression of
protests. He told Al Arabiya television three weeks ago: "For
the first time there is a genuine and free revolution in Syria."
EU OIL SANCTIONS POSSIBLE
The defeat of Gaddafi may encourage Western nations to step
up moves against Assad. He has pursued parallel policies of
strengthening ties with Iran and Shi'ite Lebanese guerrilla
group Hezbollah while seeking peace talks with Israel and
accepting European and U.S. overtures that were key in
rehabilitating him on the international stage.
European Union diplomats said on Wednesday the bloc's
governments were likely to impose an embargo on imports of
Syrian oil by the end of next week, although new sanctions may
be less stringent than those imposed by Washington.
Syria exports over a third of its 385,000 barrels of daily
crude oil output to Europe, mainly the Netherlands, Italy,
France and Spain.
A disruption would cut off a major source of foreign
currency that helps to finance the security apparatus, and
restrict funds at Assad's disposal to reward loyalists and
continue a crackdown in which the United Nations says 2,200
people have been killed.
In a sign the prospect of sanctions was already having an
effect, traders said French oil major Total had not
lifted a cargo of naphtha from Syria's Banias refinery which it
had bought in a tender.
Arab League ministers will meet in Cairo on Saturday to
discuss Syria. An official said they would discuss imposing a
time frame for Assad to enact reforms.
But they would also call on "all parties to end the
conflict", the official said, in an apparent acceptance of
Syria's argument it faces armed opponents.
In an interview with state television this week, Assad said
the unrest "has shifted toward armed acts". Authorities blame
the violence on "armed terrorist groups", who they say have
killed an unspecified number of civilians and 500 soldiers and
police.
"NO THREAT"
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said it was up to the
Syrian authorities and people to find a way out of the unrest.
"The hope of the West is to attack Syria they way they
intervened in Libya but the people and the government in Syria
should sit down together and reach an understanding on reforms,"
he told al-Manar television channel.
"The people should have the right to elections, freedom and
justice (so) they should set the timeline about it (together)."
Human Rights Watch said in a new report the vast majority of
civilian deaths documented by Syrian human rights groups "have
occurred in circumstances in which there was no threat to Syrian
forces".
"President al-Assad has said he is pursuing a battle against
'terrorist groups' and 'armed gangs,' and Syrian authorities
have claimed that they have 'exercised maximum restraint while
trying to control the situation'. Neither claim is true," the
report said.
It said Syrian forces had killed at least 49 people since
Assad told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Aug. 17
military and police operations had stopped, adding that on Aug.
22 in Homs, Syrian forces "fired on a crowd of peaceful
protesters shortly after a U.N. humanitarian assessment team
left the area, killing four".
The official state news agency quoted Assad as telling
clerics during a Ramadan "iftar" meal on Wednesday the West was
pressuring Syria "to sell out, which will not happen because the
Syrian people have chosen to have an independent will".
(Editing by Dominic Evans and Sophie Hares)