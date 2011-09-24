* Syria says it wants to preserve foreign reserves, boost
local industry
* Businessmen say ban damages already hard-hit confidence
* EU sanctions hit Syria's main mobile operator and its
largest company
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Sept 24 Syria has banned most imports
except raw materials and grains, local businessmen said on
Saturday, in a move to preserve foreign currency reserves as
pressure grows from a popular rebellion and Western sanctions
against Syria's rulers.
The government decreed on Thursday that all imports carrying
a tariff over 5 percent were banned, according to businessmen
and traders in Damascus who were contacted by Reuters.
This means imports of most foreign goods, from electrical
goods to cars and luxury items.
The ban suggests that Syria is feeling the effect of foreign
sanctions intended to put pressure on President Bashar al-Assad
to end a six-month military crackdown that has killed 2,700
people, according to United Nations estimates.
On Saturday, the European Union imposed sanctions on Syria's
main mobile phone operator Syriatel and its largest private
company, Cham Holding.
The sanctions also targeted a television station, Addounia
TV, and three construction and investment firms linked to the
Syrian military, according to the EU's Official Journal.
The moves complement an embargo on imports of Syrian crude
oil to the bloc -- Syria's main market -- and a ban on EU firms
investing in Syria's oil industry, agreed this week with the aim
of reducing Assad's access to foreign currency.
Washington has gone further, freezing all Syrian assets in
the United States and barring U.S citizens from making new
investments in Syria.
Analysts and traders say Syria's oil exports have almost
ground to a halt. In addition, it appears likely to run short of
petroleum products for heating, electricity production and
transport.
"BAN TEMPORARY"
Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar was
quoted in the local press on Saturday as saying that the import
ban was "preventive and temporary".
He said the ban was aimed at "preserving foreign reserves
and redirecting (them) to low-income sectors of the population".
"It won't affect the imports of raw materials or foodstuffs
and all the essential goods that citizens need in their daily
life," Shaar added. Grain bought by the state for local
consumption is among items unaffected by the ban.
In the five years prior to the uprising, Syria had relaxed
its previous Soviet-style ban on imports.
Despite high import tariffs, there has been huge demand for
foreign consumer goods, and especially cars, which began to
enter the country for the first time in decades.
Like other foreign media, Reuters is banned from Syria, but
traders contacted from abroad said the import ban would stoke
inflation and further erode falling business confidence.
Some businessmen said it was a sign that the unrest was
beginning to exact a heavier toll than was being acknowledged by
authorities, who say Syria's economy has been protected by its
lack of debt and insulation from capital markets.
"There is no selling or buying. It's so bad now that traders
and businessmen are not selling for cash or credit. Prices of
existing foreign imports will now soar," said a car dealer in
Damascus's Sabaa Bahrat commercial area who preferred not to
give his name.
Along with hurting industrial output, the unrest has dealt a
big blow to a tourism industry that used to account for 12
percent of foreign revenue, economists and businesspeople said.
DOLLARS HOARDED
Some businesspeople that, even before the ban, merchants had
already reduced letters of credit for imports as demand fell.
They said traders and even government agencies were hoarding
foreign currency as worries rose that new measures to cushion
the economy from sanctions could hit the Syrian pound.
"This move will only worsen the situation and add to the
uncertainty," said another businessman in the Halabouni district
in the capital.
"(Investors and traders) ... are holding tight and not
buying any goods ... but (also) not panicking so far."
Economists and bankers say Syria's foreign reserves have
been falling as the central bank sells hard currency to try to
stop the Syrian pound falling on the black market.
The official rate is 47.4 Syrian pounds to the dollar, but
on the black market a dollar costs 51 pounds or more.
The International Monetary Fund predicted this week that
Syria's economy would contract 2 percent this year, overturning
a forecast of 3 percent growth issued in April.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)