* Syria says intends to sign Arab League deal "soon"
* Missile, tank units, engaged in army exercise
* At least 60 bodies taken to hospital in Homs
* Syria retaliates against Turkey sanctions
(Adds Homs bodies, Total comments)
By Douglas Hamilton and Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Dec 5 Syria said it had
conditionally approved an Arab League peace plan to end eight
months of unrest which threatens to drag the country to civil
war and activists said at least 60 bodies were taken to
hospitals in the central city of Homs on Monday.
In a letter to the League by Foreign Minister Walid
al-Mualem, Syria rejected foreign interference and demanded the
annulment of sanctions plus reinstatement in the regional bloc.
In Cairo, Arab League secretary general Nabil Elaraby said
"the conditions contained new elements that we have not heard
before". Arab foreign league ministers were studying the
response.
Syria is facing Arab and international sanctions in response
to its violent crackdown on protests against President Bashar
al-Assad. In the latest response to the sanctions, French oil
major Total said it will stop production in Syria.
Syria meanwhile has retaliated against northern neighbour
Turkey for the sanctions imposed by its former friend, imposing
a tariff of 30 percent on its imports and prohibitive duties on
fuel and freight. Turkey shrugged it off, saying "common sense"
should tell Syria that its own people would suffer most.
In a display of muscle that could be intended to deter any
idea of foreign military intervention in a crisis which has
killed at least 4,000 people, the army staged an exercise with
missiles, rockets, tanks and helicopters.
Top generals watched the war games and state television made
it the headline news story, even as the death toll mounted.
Activists in Homs said more than 60 bodies were taken to
several hospitals in the city. The circumstances of their deaths
were not immediately clear, they said.
Activists and residents in several neighbourhoods reported a
spate of kidnappings since Sunday, a tactic used in recent
sectarian killings in the city.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
pro-Assad militia kidnapped and killed at least 34 people from
anti-Assad districts on Monday. An activist in the city said at
least 32 other bodies were taken to the national hospital on
Monday, including both supporters and opponents of Assad.
SANCTIONS
Already hit by economic sanctions imposed by the United
States and Europe, Syria was punished last month by neighbouring
states, with sanctions announced by the Arab League and imposed
by Turkey, once Assad's ally.
The Arab League's sanctions have yet to take effect. It has
repeatedly extended deadlines for Damascus to agree to a peace
plan that would see Arab monitors oversee its withdrawal of
troops from towns. The latest expired on Sunday.
Foreign ministry spokesman Jihad Makdesi said Damascus was
still looking at the Arab League plan.
"The protocol is intended to be signed soon," he said. "The
Syrian government has responded positively ...I am optimistic,
although I await the Arab League response first."
Syria says the Arab proposal to admit observers infringes
its sovereignty, and has asked for clarification. It has stalled
more than once and reneged on promises to rein in its forces.
"The Arab League sanctions ... have been a shock for every
Syrian and Arab citizen ... as these sanctions came from
sisterly countries," state news agency SANA said.
"Syria will overcome those sanctions by virtue of its
strategic location and the diversity of its production sectors,"
the state agency said.
Syria's Arab neighbours Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan have all
said they would not join a trade sanctions campaign.
ROCKETS
In a reminder to outsiders of Syria's powerful, mainly
Russian-supplied armed forces, state media showed top generals
watching a live-fire exercise by missile units, mechanised
brigades and aircraft, to test their capacity in "confronting
any attack" on Syria.
Makdesi, the foreign ministry spokesman, said the war games
were a "routine" exercise and not intended to send any message.
The first cracks appeared in one of the pillars of Assad's
regime at the weekend with the desertion of some members of the
secret police to the ranks of a rebel "free army".
At least a dozen members of the secret police deserted from
the Airforce Intelligence complex in Idlib city, 280 km (175
miles) northwest of Damascus, triggering a gunfight with
defectors in which 10 were killed or wounded on either side,
activists said.
Opposition sources said a further 16 soldiers defected from
units in Idlib on Sunday and a new group of defectors of similar
size battled loyalist troops to the south, in the Josieh area on
the border with Lebanon.
Assad's opponents estimate the strength of the rebel force
at several thousands, mainly army recruits from Syria's Sunni
Muslim majority. Members of Assad's minority Alawite sect, an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, have a tight grip on the military and
security apparatus.
SANA on Monday reported military funerals "with flowers and
wreaths" for a further seven killed.
(Additional reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Amman, Erika
Solomon and Dominic Evans in Beirut; Editing by Louise Ireland)