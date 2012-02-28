(Adds Hague quotes, details)
* UN official says Syria toll exceeds 7,500
* France says Security Council working on Syria resolution
* Arab League to hold aid meeting March 4 -official
* Wounded British photographer smuggled out of Homs
* Syrian forces kill 25 in bombardments -activists
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Feb 28 Syrian forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since a revolt against President
Bashar al-Assad began, a U.N. official said on Tuesday, and
Hillary Clinton, the top U.S. diplomat, suggested the Syrian
leader may be a war criminal.
The military again bombarded opposition strongholds, killing
at least 25 people, Syrian activists said, though a wounded
British news photographer managed to escape from the besieged
city of Homs.
"There are credible reports that the death toll now often
exceeds 100 civilians a day, including many women and children,"
U.N. Under-Secretary-General for political affairs Lynn Pascoe
told the U.N. Security Council.
"The total killed so far is certainly well over 7,500
people."
Syria's government said in December that "armed terrorist
groups" had killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police.
As world dismay mounted over the bloodshed, France said the
Security Council was working on a Syria resolution and urged
Russia and China not to veto it, as they have previous drafts.
Secretary of State Clinton told the U.S. Senate it could be
argued that Assad is a war criminal, but said using such labels
"limits options to persuade leaders to step down from power".
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe had said on Monday it
was time to refer Syria to the International Criminal Court and
warned Assad that he would face justice.
However, Tunisia, where a revolt toppled a president last
year, would be willing to offer Assad asylum if this would help
stop the bloodshed, a senior Tunisian official said.
SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTION
Juppe told the French parliament that work had begun at the
Security Council on a resolution that "could order an immediate
halt to the hostilities and (allow) humanitarian access while
also renewing support for the Arab League plan".
"I solemnly call on Russia and China not to block this
Security Council resolution," he said.
Russia and China vetoed a draft resolution on Feb. 4 that
would have backed an Arab League call for Assad to step down.
UK Foreign Secretary William Hague said he had discussed the
situation with former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, now the
U.N.-Arab League envoy on Syria.
"He is charged with promoting a political solution and I
hope he will bring his persuasive powers to bear on Russia and
China as well," he said in response to questions in parliament.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the U.S. ambassador to Moscow
had discussed Syria's "acute humanitarian issues" with a Russian
deputy foreign minister on Tuesday - an indication they may have
explored a potential U.N. Security Council resolution.
The Cairo-based Arab League will host an international
conference to coordinate humanitarian aid to Syria on March 4,
Laila Nagm, a League official, told Reuters.
British photographer Paul Conroy, of London's Sunday Times,
was spirited safely out of Homs into Lebanon. "He is in good
shape and in good spirits," the newspaper said.
Conroy had been among several foreign journalists trapped in
Baba Amro, where Marie Colvin, a veteran war correspondent also
with the Sunday Times, and French photographer Remi Ochlik were
killed in a bombardment on Feb. 22.
Confusion surrounded the fate of wounded French reporter
Edith Bouvier. President Nicolas Sarkozy initially said he had
been informed that Bouvier had been evacuated, but later said it
was not clear. "It has not been confirmed that today she is safe
in Lebanon," he said.
Opposition groups say hundreds of civilians have been
killed or wounded in the siege of Baba Amro and other rebellious
districts in Homs, where terrified residents are enduring dire
conditions, without proper supplies of water, food and medicine.
The Syrian military's latest bombardment of Baba Amro was
the heaviest in a 24-day-old assault, activists said, adding
that tanks from an elite armoured division, which is led by
Assad's brother Maher, had moved into Homs overnight.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 16
people were killed in Homs on Tuesday, a day after 84 were
killed in the city, out of an overall death toll of 122
civilians across Syria. The British-based group said 29 security
force members had been killed in clashes with rebels on Monday.
In Hama province, security forces bombarded the town of
Helfaya, a centre of anti-Assad protests, killing 20 people.
The reports could not be independently confirmed. Syrian
authorities tightly restrict media access to the country.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had
delivered food and other aid to Homs and Idlib, but called for a
"humanitarian ceasefire" to improve access.
NEW CONSTITUTION
Assad, projecting an aura of normality in a land ravaged by
conflict over his right to power, promulgated a new constitution
on Tuesday after officials said nearly 90 percent of voters had
endorsed it in a referendum two days earlier.
Opposition groups and Western leaders seeking Assad's
removal denounced the vote as a charade. Assad says the new
constitution will lead to multi-party elections within three
months.
Russia repeated its calls for Western and Arab nations to
press armed opponents of Assad to stop fighting.
"Thanks to our work with the Syrian authorities, it was
possible to lead them to interact with international
humanitarian organisations, but we are not seeing similar
signals addressed to the militants," Interfax news agency quoted
Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying in Geneva.
Trying to "instil democracy through force is doomed to
disaster", Gatilov to the U.N. rights forum in a swipe at
Western interventions, notably in neighbouring Iraq.
Syria's U.N. ambassador in Geneva, Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui,
stormed out of the session after calling on countries to stop
"inciting sectarianism and providing arms" to Syrian rebels.
He said foreign sanctions were preventing Damascus from
buying medicines and fuel. The European Union imposed additional
punitive measures on Tuesday.
The outside world has proved powerless to halt the killing
in Syria, where repression of initially peaceful protests has
spawned an armed insurrection by army deserters and others.
Foreign powers have argued over whether to arm Syrian
rebels, but there is little appetite in the West for any
Libya-style military intervention. Qatar and Saudi Arabia have
advocated sending weapons to anti-Assad insurgents.
Assad says he is battling a foreign conspiracy featuring
"armed terrorist groups" and al Qaeda militants. His opponents
scorn his calls for dialogue as meaningless while Syrian
security forces are violently repressing dissent.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans, Erika Solomon and
Mariam Karouny in Beirut, Catherine Bremer, Yann Le Guernigou
and Leigh Thomas in Paris, Sui-Lee in Beijing, Justyna Pawlak in
Brussels, Peter Griffiths in London, Steve Gutterman in Moscow,
Adrian Croft in London, Michelle Nichols at the United Nations
and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by Alistair Lyon;
Editing by Alastair Macdonald/Maria Golovnina)