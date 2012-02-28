* Syrian forces kill 25 in bombardments - activists
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Feb 29 Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad can be classified as a war criminal, U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton said as the United Nations announced more
than 7,500 civilians had been killed by his forces since the
start of the revolt.
At least 25 people were killed in the shelling of opposition
strongholds by Syrian forces on Tuesday, activists said. In Homs
alone, opposition groups said hundreds of civilians had been
killed or wounded in the 24-day-old assault.
"There would be an argument to be made that he would fit
into that category," Clinton told a Senate committee hearing on
Tuesday. She added however that using such labels "limits
options to persuade leaders to step down from power".
As world dismay grew over the bloodshed, France said the
Security Council was working on a Syria resolution and urged
Russia and China not to veto it, as they have previous drafts.
In the besieged district of Baba Amro and other parts of
Homs, terrified residents were enduring dire conditions, without
proper supplies of water, food and medicine, activists said.
A wounded British photographer managed to escape from Homs
but the fate of French reporter Edith Bouvier was not clear.
"There are credible reports that the death toll now often
exceeds 100 civilians a day, including many women and children,"
U.N. Under-Secretary-General for political affairs Lynn Pascoe
told the U.N. Security Council. "The total killed so far is
certainly well over 7,500 people."
Syria's government said in December that "armed terrorist
groups" had killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police.
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe had said on Monday it
was time to refer Syria to the International Criminal Court and
warned Assad that he would face justice.
He told the French parliament work had begun at the Security
Council on a new resolution. "I solemnly call on Russia and
China not to block this Security Council resolution," he said.
Russia and China vetoed a draft resolution on Feb. 4 that
would have backed an Arab League call for Assad to step down.
UK Foreign Secretary William Hague said he had discussed the
situation with former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, now the
U.N.-Arab League envoy on Syria, saying he hoped Annan would
"bring his persuasive powers to bear on Russia and China".
Syria's U.N. ambassador in Geneva, Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui,
stormed out of the U.N. Human Rights Council after calling on
countries to stop "inciting sectarianism and providing arms" to
Syrian rebels.
He said foreign sanctions were preventing Damascus from
buying medicines and fuel. The European Union imposed additional
punitive measures on Tuesday.
FRENCH JOURNALIST
British photographer Paul Conroy, of London's Sunday Times,
was spirited safely out of Homs into Lebanon. "He is in good
shape and in good spirits," the newspaper said.
Conroy had been among several foreign journalists trapped in
Baba Amro, where Marie Colvin, a veteran war correspondent also
with the Sunday Times, and French photographer Remi Ochlik were
killed in a bombardment on Feb. 22.
Confusion surrounded Bouvier's fate. President Nicolas
Sarkozy initially said he had been informed that Bouvier had
been evacuated, but later said that had not been confirmed.
The latest bombardment of Baba Amro was the heaviest so far,
activists said, adding tanks from an elite armoured division led
by Assad's brother Maher had moved into Homs overnight.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 16
people were killed in Homs on Tuesday, a day after 84 were
killed in the city, out of an overall death toll of 122
civilians across Syria. The British-based group said 29 security
force members had been killed in clashes with rebels on Monday.
In Hama province, security forces bombarded the town of
Helfaya, a centre of anti-Assad protests, killing 20 people.
The reports could not be independently confirmed. Syrian
authorities tightly restrict media access to the country.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had
delivered food and other aid to Homs and Idlib, but called for a
"humanitarian ceasefire" to improve access.
Assad, projecting an aura of normality in a land ravaged by
conflict over his right to power, promulgated a new constitution
on Tuesday after officials said nearly 90 percent of voters had
endorsed it in a referendum two days earlier. Opposition groups
and Western leaders seeking his removal denounced it as a sham.
