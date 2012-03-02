* Red Cross to enter key Homs district of Baba Amro
BEIRUT, March 2 The Red Cross said it
would bring aid to the shattered former Syrian opposition
enclave of Baba Amro on Friday, after government forces pushed
out rebels in a victory for President Bashar al-Assad's campaign
to crush a year-long uprising.
A Syrian official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Expatriates declared that the Syrian army "cleansed Baba Amro
from the foreign-backed armed groups of terrorists."
The residential district became a symbol of opposition
resistance to Assad after government troops surrounded it with
tanks and artillery and shelled it intensively for weeks,
killing and wounding civilians cowering in its ruined buildings.
As rebels withdrew on Thursday from Baba Amro, the
opposition Syrian National Council (SNC) warned of a "massacre"
in the district.
Activists said Syria's army had begun hunting down and
killing insurgents who had stayed to cover their comrades'
"tactical retreat", although the reports could not be verified.
One pro-government figure said troops had "broken the back"
of the uprising and the rebel withdrawal heralded impending
victory over what he termed a Western-backed insurgency.
In Beirut, the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC) said Syrian authorities had agreed that the Syrian Arab
Red Crescent and the ICRC could enter Baba Amro to evacuate
casualties and to take food and medicine to civilians trapped by
the fighting and siege.
"We have positive indications from the Syrian authorities to
go in. We are ready to enter Baba Amro to evacuate first the
sick and wounded and to take food and medical supplies," Samar
al-Kadi, ICRC spokeswoman in Beirut, told Reuters.
The ICRC later said a convoy of seven trucks were on their
way in snowy conditions from the Syrian capital Damascus to Homs
and hoped to arrive within an hour.
The rebel Free Syrian Army (FSA) said on Thursday it was
leaving the district -- normally home to 100,000 residents -- in
what it termed a "tactical withdrawal". Only a few thousand
remain in Baba Amro.
Conditions in the heavily bombarded district are hellish. TV
footage showed heavy snow and freezing weather, with residents
lacking electricity or fuel for heating. There is also a
shortage of food and medical supplies.
Barely a building has escaped damage from artillery shelling
and many are pock-marked with bullet holes.
In a rare show of unity with Western powers, Russia and
China joined other Security Council members at the United
Nations in expressing "deep disappointment" at Syria's failure
to allow the U.N. humanitarian aid chief Valerie Amos to visit
the country, and urged that she be allowed in immediately.
It was the first statement on Syria from the council, which
has been deadlocked on the issue, since August last year. But it
was not immediately clear how far Moscow and Beijing -- hitherto
Assad supporters -- had shifted their position.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin appeared to distance
himself further from Assad in an interview with a group of
European editors, saying he had no special relationship with the
president.
"It is up to the Syrians to decide who should run their
country ... We need to make sure they stop killing each other,"
the London Times quoted Putin as saying on Friday.
As news of the opposition pull-out from Baba Amro spread,
video footage released on the internet appeared to show the
bodies of American journalist Marie Colvin and French
photographer Remi Ochlik being buried in Homs, where they were
killed in shelling eight days ago.
The Syrian official said the corpses of Colvin and Ochlik
were found by the Syrian authorities.
French journalists Edith Bouvier, who was wounded in the
same bombardment, and William Daniels arrived in Lebanon on
Thursday, France's President Nicolas Sarkozy said, the last of a
handful of reporters trapped in the city.
Armed rebels and defecting soldiers have been spearheading
the revolt against Assad that began with largely peaceful
protests inspired by the Arab Spring, but escalated after a
bloody government crackdown.
According to activists, at least 17 rebels were killed with
knives after they were chased into nearby fields.
SCENTING VICTORY
As the drama unfolded in Homs, Taleb Ibrahim, a Syrian
analyst close to the government, said the military's operation
in Homs had "broken the back of the armed groups".
"It's the beginning of Syria's final victory over the
Qatari, Saudi, French, American and Zionist conspiracy against
Syria," he told Lebanon's Hezbollah-run al-Manar television.
A Lebanese official close to Damascus said Assad's
government was determined to regain control of Homs, Syria's
third city, which straddles the main north-south highway.
"They want to take it, whatever happens, without restraint,
whatever the cost," the official said, asking not to be named.
He said defeat for the rebels in Homs would leave the
opposition without any major stronghold in Syria, easing the
crisis for Assad, who remained confident he could survive.
President Assad, a London-trained eye doctor, is
increasingly isolated internationally in his struggle to crush
the armed insurrection.
Turkish President Abdullah Gul told Reuters on Thursday that
Russia and Iran would soon realise they had little choice but
to join international diplomatic efforts for Assad's removal.
"I think in time Russia will see its support has been abused
by the Syrian regime. They will recognise this fact when they
see the heavy weapons being used against the people in Syria.
That is not very tolerable, not even for Russia," he said.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt began last March.
Syria's government said in December that "armed terrorists" had
killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police during the unrest.
