* Red Cross to enter Homs district of Baba Amro
* Syrian forces overrun Baba Amro after 26-day siege
* Russia, China express "deep disappointment" at Syria
* Britain's Cameron sees day of reckoning
By Samia Nakhoul
BEIRUT, March 2 A Red Cross aid convoy
prepared to enter the shattered Baba Amro district of Homs on
Friday after a Syrian official declared the area "cleansed" and
the opposition spoke of a massacre by President Bashar
al-Assad's forces.
The residential district became a symbol of resistance to
Assad after government troops surrounded it with tanks and
artillery and shelled it intensively for weeks, killing and
wounding civilians cowering in its ruined buildings.
Rebels withdrew on Thursday in a key moment in the year-old
uprising. An official at Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Expatriates said the army had "cleansed Baba Amro from the
foreign-backed armed groups of terrorists."
Activists said Syria's army had begun hunting down and
killing insurgents who had stayed to cover their comrades'
retreat, although the reports could not be verified. They said
10 young men were shot dead on Friday.
In Geneva, the United Nations human rights body reminded
Assad of his obligations under international law. "We are
alarmed at reports starting to come out of the Baba Amro
district of Homs after it was taken over by government forces
yesterday," spokesman Rupert Colville said.
Rami Abdelrahman, from the Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights, said Syrian troops had entered Ain al-Baida, near the
Turkish border and 100-150 rebels had fled the area.
One pro-government figure said troops had "broken the back"
of the uprising and the rebel withdrawal heralded impending
victory over what he termed a Western-backed insurgency.
In Beirut, the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC) said Syrian authorities had agreed that the Syrian Arab
Red Crescent and the ICRC could enter Baba Amro to evacuate
casualties and to take food and medicine to civilians trapped by
the fighting and siege.
"We have positive indications from the Syrian authorities to
go in. We are ready to enter Baba Amro to evacuate first the
sick and wounded and to take food and medical supplies," Samar
al-Kadi, ICRC spokeswoman in Beirut, told Reuters.
The ICRC later said a convoy had reached Homs and was
preparing to enter Baba Amro. The rebel Free Syrian Army (FSA)
said on Thursday it was leaving the district -- normally home to
100,000 residents. Only a few thousand people remain.
Conditions in the heavily bombarded district are hellish. TV
footage showed heavy snow and freezing weather, with residents
lacking electricity or fuel for heating. There is also a
shortage of food and medical supplies.
Barely a building has escaped damage from artillery shelling
and many are pock-marked with bullet holes.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For more stories on Syria, click on
For graphic of Homs link.reuters.com/huh86s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
"DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT"
In a rare show of unity withy Western powers, Russia and
China joined other Security Council members at the United
Nations in expressing "deep disappointment" at Syria's failure
to allow the U.N. humanitarian aid chief Valerie Amos to visit
the country, and urged that she be allowed in immediately.
It was the first statement on Syria from the council, which
has been deadlocked on the issue, since August last year. But it
was not immediately clear how far Moscow and Beijing -- hitherto
Assad supporters -- had shifted their position.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin appeared to distance
himself further from Assad in an interview with a group of
European editors, saying he had no special relationship with the
president.
"It is up to the Syrians to decide who should run their
country ... We need to make sure they stop killing each other,"
the London Times quoted Putin as saying on Friday.
France announced it would shut its Syrian embassy and was
ready to step up support of the rebels if the UN Security
Council cleared the way for such a move. British Prime Minister
David Cameron said Syria's rulers would be held to account.
"We need to start collecting the evidence now so that one
day, no matter how long it takes, there will be a day of
reckoning for this dreadful regime," Cameron told reporters as
he arrived for the second day of a summit of EU leaders in
Brussels.
The European Union was planning to call for increased
pressure on Assad, including sanctions, according to a draft of
its conclusions. It was also preparing to urge the Arab League
to convene a meeting of the Syrian National Council, which it
said it recognised as a legitimate representative of the Syrian
people.
The EU has over the past months been adding names to a list
of people it sanctions with travel bans and asset freezes.
As news of the opposition pull-out from Baba Amro spread,
video footage released on the internet appeared to show the
bodies of American journalist Marie Colvin and French
photographer Remi Ochlik being buried in Homs, where they were
killed in shelling eight days ago.
The Syrian official said the bodies of Colvin and Ochlik
were found by the Syrian authorities. French journalists Edith
Bouvier, who was wounded in the same bombardment, and William
Daniels arrived in Lebanon on Thursday, Sarkozy said, the last
of a handful of reporters trapped in the city.
Armed rebels and defecting soldiers have been spearheading
the revolt against Assad that began with largely peaceful
protests inspired by the Arab Spring, but escalated after a
government crackdown. According to activists, at least 17 rebels
were killed with knives after they were chased into nearby
fields.
SCENTING VICTORY
As the drama unfolded in Homs, Taleb Ibrahim, a Syrian
analyst close to the government, said the military's operation
in Homs "is the beginning of Syria's final victory over the
Qatari, Saudi, French, American and Zionist conspiracy against
Syria."
A Lebanese official close to Damascus said Assad's
government was determined to regain control of Homs, Syria's
third city, which straddles the main north-south highway.
He said defeat for the rebels in Homs would leave the
opposition without any major stronghold in Syria, easing the
crisis for Assad, who remained confident he could survive.
President Assad, a London-trained eye doctor, is
increasingly isolated internationally in his struggle to crush
the armed insurrection.
Turkish President Abdullah Gul told Reuters on Thursday that
Russia and Iran would soon realise they had little choice but
to join international diplomatic efforts for Assad's removal.
"I think in time Russia will see its support has been abused
by the Syrian regime. They will recognise this fact when they
see the heavy weapons being used against the people in Syria.
That is not very tolerable, not even for Russia," he said.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt began last March.
Syria's government said in December that "armed terrorists" had
killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police during the unrest.
(Additional reporting by Mariam Karouny, Oliver Holmes and
Laila Bassam in Beirut, Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Steve
Gutterman in Moscow and Nour Merza in Dubai; Writing by Samia
Nakhoul, editing by Janet McBride)