* Red Cross arrives in Homs district of Baba Amro
* Syrian forces overrun Baba Amro after 26-day siege
* Russia, China express "deep disappointment" at Syria
* France, Britain say Assad to pay heavy price for bloodshed
By Samia Nakhoul
BEIRUT, March 2 A Red Cross aid convoy
prepared to enter the shattered Baba Amro district of Homs on
Friday after a Syrian official declared the area "cleansed" and
the opposition spoke of a massacre by President Bashar
al-Assad's forces.
The residential district became a symbol of resistance to
Assad after government troops surrounded it with tanks and
artillery and shelled it intensively for weeks, killing and
wounding civilians cowering in its ruined buildings.
Rebels withdrew on Thursday in a key moment in the year-old
uprising. An official at Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Expatriates said the army had "cleansed Baba Amro from the
foreign-backed armed groups of terrorists."
Activists said Syria's army had begun hunting down and
killing insurgents who had stayed to cover their comrades'
retreat, although the reports could not be verified. They said
10 young men were shot dead on Friday. It was not immediately
clear how many rebels had been killed in the onslaught and how
many had withdrawn.
"All men who remained in the neighbourhood aged between 14
and 50 were arrested. We fear they will be massacred. Where is
the world?," said one activist.
Defiant protesters took to the streets after Friday prayers
in towns and cities across Syria - Homs, Hama, Deir al-Zor,
Deraa and several districts in Damascus, television footage
showed. Activists' video footage appeared to show troops
shooting at demonstrators. The London-based Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights said at least 13 people were killed when troops
fired a mortar at a protest in the town of Rastan. Independent
verification of such reports is extremely difficult and foreign
media are all but shut out of Syria.
"God curse you Hafez for having a son like that," shouted
protesters in reference to Assad's late father who ruled Syria
for three decades until he died in 2000. "The people want to
announce Jihad (Holy War)", read a banner.
In Geneva, the United Nations human rights body reminded
Assad of his obligations under international law. "We are
alarmed at reports starting to come out of the Baba Amro
district of Homs after it was taken over by government forces
yesterday," spokesman Rupert Colville said.
One pro-government figure said troops had "broken the back"
of the uprising and the rebel withdrawal heralded impending
victory over what he termed a Western-backed insurgency.
The ICRC said a convoy had reached Homs and was preparing to
enter Baba Amro. The rebel Free Syrian Army (FSA) said on
Thursday it was leaving the district -- normally home to 100,000
residents. Only a few thousand people remain.
Conditions in the heavily bombarded district are hellish. TV
footage showed heavy snow and freezing weather, with residents
lacking electricity or fuel for heating. There is also a
shortage of food and medical supplies.
Barely a building has escaped damage from artillery shelling
and many are pock-marked with bullet holes.
"DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT"
In a rare show of unity with Western powers, Russia and
China joined other Security Council members at the United
Nations in expressing "deep disappointment" at Syria's failure
to allow the U.N. humanitarian aid chief Valerie Amos to visit
the country, and urged that she be allowed in immediately.
It was the first statement on Syria from the council, which
has been deadlocked on the issue, since August last year. But it
was not immediately clear how far Moscow and Beijing - hitherto
Assad supporters - had shifted their position.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin appeared to distance
himself further from Assad in an interview with a group of
European editors, saying he had no special relationship with the
president.
"It is up to the Syrians to decide who should run their
country ... We need to make sure they stop killing each other,"
the London Times quoted Putin as saying on Friday.
France announced it would shut its Syrian embassy and was
ready to step up support of the rebels if the UN Security
Council cleared the way for such a move. "Dictators will all,
one day, have to pay for their actions," President Nicolas
Sarkozy said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said Syria's rulers
would be held to account. "We need to start collecting the
evidence now so that one day, no matter how long it takes, there
will be a day of reckoning for this dreadful regime," Cameron
told reporters at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
The European Union was planning to call for increased
pressure on Assad, including sanctions, according to a draft of
its conclusions. It was also preparing to urge the Arab League
to convene a meeting of the Syrian National Council, which it
said it recognised as a legitimate representative of the Syrian
people.
The EU has over the past months been adding names to a list
of people it sanctions with travel bans and asset freezes.
As news of the opposition pull-out from Baba Amro spread,
video footage released on the internet appeared to show the
bodies of American journalist Marie Colvin and French
photographer Remi Ochlik being buried in Homs, where they were
killed in shelling eight days ago.
French journalists Edith Bouvier, who was wounded in the
same bombardment, and William Daniels flew to Paris on Friday
from Lebanon, Sarkozy said, the last of a handful of reporters
trapped in the city.
Armed rebels and defecting soldiers have been spearheading
the revolt against Assad that began with largely peaceful
protests inspired by the Arab Spring, but escalated after a
government crackdown.
As the drama unfolded in Homs, a Lebanese official close to
Damascus said a defeat for the rebels in Homs would leave the
opposition without any major stronghold in Syria, easing the
crisis for Assad, who remained confident he could survive.
President Assad, a London-trained eye doctor, is
increasingly isolated internationally in his struggle to crush
the armed insurrection.
Turkish President Abdullah Gul told Reuters on Thursday that
Russia and Iran would soon realise they had little choice but
to join international diplomatic efforts for Assad's removal.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt began last March.
Syria's government said in December that "armed terrorists" had
killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police during the unrest.
(Additional reporting by Mariam Karouny, Oliver Holmes and
Laila Bassam in Beirut, Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Steve
Gutterman in Moscow and Nour Merza in Dubai; Writing by Samia
Nakhoul, editing by Janet McBride)