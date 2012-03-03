* ICRC aid kept out of Baba Amro, fears grow for civilians
* China calls for talks, warns against foreign interference
* Bodies of two journalists handed to Western diplomats
* Syrian state media report suicide bombing in Deraa
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Mohammed Abbas
BEIRUT, March 3 Syrian forces renewed
their bombardment of parts of the shattered city of Homs on
Saturday and for a second day blocked Red Cross aid meant for
civilians stranded without food and fuel in the former rebel
stronghold, activists and aid workers said.
The government assault came a day after U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he had received "grisly
reports" that President Bashar al-Assad's troops were executing
and torturing people in the city after rebels abandoned their
positions there.
"In an act of pure revenge, Assad's army has been firing
mortar rounds and ... machine guns since this morning at Jobar,"
said the Syrian Network for Human Rights, naming a district next
to Baba Amro, where rebels held out against almost a month of
siege and shelling before fleeing this week.
"We have no immediate reports of casualties because of the
difficulty of communications," the campaign group said in a
statement.
Syria's government says it is fighting foreign-backed
"terrorists" whom it blames for killing hundreds of soldiers and
police across the country.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since a revolt against Assad's rule
began in March last year.
Concern was mounting for civilians in freezing conditions in
Baba Amro, where International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
trucks were being held up by Assad's forces.
Anti-government activists said they feared troops wanted to
prevent the ICRC witnessing a reported massacre of rebels in
Baba Amro, which had become a symbol of the year-long uprising.
A Damascus-based ICRC spokesman said Syrian authorities had
given the convoy permission to enter but government forces on
the ground had stopped the trucks because of what they said were
unsafe conditions, including "mines and booby traps".
"There has been fighting there for at least a month. The
situation cannot be good. They will need food, it's cold, they
will need blankets. And there are injured there that need to be
evacuated immediately," Saleh Dabbakeh told Reuters.
Syrian state television broadcast interviews with unnamed
civilians in what it said was the stricken district, against a
backdrop of empty streets, some with heavy conflict damage.
"Anyone who went out on the street was kidnapped or
slaughtered. We called for the army to come in. God bless the
army, they saved us from the armed terrorist gangs," said one
interviewee, referring to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels.
INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION
The outside world has proved powerless to halt the killing
in Syria, where repression of initially peaceful protests
against Assad's rule has spawned an armed insurrection by army
deserters and others.
Russia and China have twice vetoed council resolutions that
would have condemned Damascus, accusing Western and Arab nations
of pushing for Libya-style "regime change" in Syria.
China urged both Damascus and the rebels to end the violence
immediately and start talks, but again said it opposed any
foreign military intervention in Syria.
"We oppose anyone interfering in Syria's internal affairs
under the pretext of 'humanitarian' issues," said a foreign
ministry statement carried by Xinhua news agency early on Sunday
Beijing time and monitored in London.
Former Syrian ally Turkey said Assad was committing "war
crimes" and condemned Syria for blocking aid to Baba Amro.
"The Syrian regime is committing a crime against humanity
every day," Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said his government
was again seeking to have the U.N. Security Council tackle the
Syrian crisis.
"This means working with other countries such as Russia and
China that have blocked previous initiatives," he told Sky News.
The United States is drafting a legally binding council
resolution that would call for aid workers to be allowed into
besieged towns and an end to the violence, U.N. envoys said.
UNREST SPREADS
Syria's SANA news agency reported a suicide car bombing in
the southern town of Deraa, but activists denied it was a
suicide attack.
SANA said the Deraa bomber killed three people and wounded
20 others, while residents said seven people had been killed.
Elsewhere in Syria, anti-Assad activists reported mass
arrests and the killing of six soldiers.
Campaigners said seven people had been killed in Syria's
north, and three had been shot dead in east Syria's Deir al-Zor
when troops opened fire on a funeral for two killed in a
crackdown on democracy protests.
Senior rebel FSA officer Colonel Malik Kurdy said his
fighters had seized an arms cache in a battle in countryside
north of Damascus and killed and wounded about 100 Syrian
troops, but added the report was preliminary.
Rights group Human Rights Watch distributed satellite images
of Baba Amro that it said showed widespread destruction.
"The bombardment has severely restricted movement and relief
efforts and deprived thousands of civilians of the ability to
access the most basic commodities," it said in a statement.
Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, said anti-Assad fighters had
killed six soldiers and wounded nine in the town of al-Herak,
south of Deraa.
He also said seven people had been killed in Syria's north
in and around Idlib province, three by a roadside bomb and the
others by gunfire from Syrian security services.
In the suburbs of Damascus, activists reported hundreds of
arrests and said Syrian security forces had killed three people
during raids in which they also set alight homes and cars.
Due to media restrictions, the activists' reports could not
be independently verified.
In unusually tough remarks to the 193-member U.N. General
Assembly on Friday, Ban explicitly blamed Damascus for the fate
of civilians in the conflict.
"The brutal fighting has trapped civilians in their homes,
without food, heat or electricity or medical care, without any
chance of evacuating the wounded or burying the dead. People
have been reduced to melting snow for drinking water," he said.
"This atrocious assault is all the more appalling for having
been waged by the government itself, systematically attacking
its own people."
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari, said Ban's comments
included "extremely virulent rhetoric which confines itself to
slandering a government based on reports, opinions or hearsay."
Western diplomats on Saturday received the bodies of
American journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi
Ochlik, who were killed on Feb. 22 during shelling of Baba Amro.
The diplomats, believed to be the French ambassador to Syria
and a representative from the Polish embassy, which is managing
U.S. affairs in Syria, had taken the bodies from the Al-Assad
University Hospital in Damascus.
(Additional reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut, Stephanie
Nebehay in Geneva, Michelle Nichols in New York, Avril Ormsby in
London; Writing and additional by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by
Mark Heinrich and Andrew Heavens)