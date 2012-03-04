* ICRC says has permission, but still can't enter Baba Amro
* Shelling of border town forces flight to Lebanon
* Protests for and against Syria's Assad held in Beirut
* China calls for talks, opposes foreign interference
By Oliver Holmes and Mohammed Abbas
BEIRUT, March 4 The Red Cross delivered
aid to areas around the battered Baba Amro district of the
Syrian city of Homs on Sunday, but was blocked from entering the
former rebel stronghold itself, three days after anti-government
fighters fled a month-long siege.
In a further indication civilians were being caught up in
the conflict, up to 2,000 Syrians fled into neighbouring
Lebanon, the U.N. Refugee Agency said.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it
had been prevented from entering Baba Amro by Syrian ground
forces despite receiving government permission, a move activists
said was to prevent aid workers witnessing army "massacres".
"We have the green light, we hope to enter, we hope today is
the day," said the ICRC's Damascus-based spokesman Saleh
Dabbakeh, declining to give further details about what he said
were sensitive talks with Syrian officials.
"We are very concerned about the people in Baba Amro."
After a month of bombardment by President Bashar al-Assad's
forces, concerns mounted for freezing, hungry and wounded
civilians in Homs, which on Saturday had come under renewed
shelling by government troops, anti-Assad activists said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday he had
received "grisly reports" troops were executing and torturing
people in Homs after insurgents abandoned their positions.
Aid workers began delivering supplies to areas near Baba
Amro where people had fled, the ICRC said.
"It is a positive step. But we want to enter Baba Amro
today," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.
South of Homs, the border town of Qusair came under shelling
by government troops, forcing residents to flee on foot to
neighbouring Lebanon, a Reuters witness said.
"The people said they were sat at home and suddenly the
shelling started and they fled. They said it was tank shelling
and gunfire," said Reuters reporter Afif Diab.
He spoke at the border to what he said were mainly women
fleeing with their children. Blasts could be heard from the
Lebanese border, which is some 12 km (7 miles) from Qusair.
Other Lebanese border sources spoke of attacks in Syria by
aircraft, but reports could not immediately be verified.
"Between 1,000 and 2,000 (Syrians) are in the process of
coming from Syria to Lebanon," the UNHCR's deputy representative
in Lebanon, Jean-Paul Cavalieri, told Reuters.
CLASHES
The outside world has proved powerless to halt the killing
in Syria, where repression of initially peaceful protests
against Assad's rule sparked an insurrection by army deserters
and others.
The government says it is fighting foreign-backed
"terrorists" it blames for killing hundreds of soldiers and
police across the country.
Activists reported government raids in Hama in which one
young man was shot dead, and heavy shelling in the town of
Rastan, north of Homs, where rebels have been hiding.
"Residents told me that shelling started early this morning
shortly after helicopters and spotter planes were seen above the
town," said Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights.
Clashes between Free Syrian Army defectors and Syrian troops
were reported in Jebel al-Zawiya in Syria's north, and activists
said government forces had used tear gas to disperse an
anti-Assad protest in the northern city of Aleppo.
Abdelrahamn also reported an attack on a Syrian army weapons
depot by rebels near Homs on Saturday, killing and wounding up
to 50 Syrian troops. Activists' reports are difficult to verify
independently due to Syrian reporting restrictions.
The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed
more than 7,500 civilians since the revolt against the Assad
family's four-decade rule began in March last year.
The Syrian government said in December that "armed
terrorists" had killed more than 2,000 soldiers and police
during the unrest.
BEIRUT PROTESTS
Lebanon deployed more troops to its northern border in
response to the violence in Syrian towns nearby, a Reuters
witness said, part of a conflict that risks dragging in regional
powers with rival sectarian interests.
In the Lebanese capital Beirut, hundreds of soldiers and
scores of military trucks and jeeps blocked off the city centre
on Sunday during protests for and against Assad, whose ruling
clan are Alawites, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
Lebanon is mainly made up of Shi'ites, Sunnis and
Christians, and is home to the powerful Shi'ite militant group
Hezbollah, which is backed by Shi'ite Iran.
Sunni Arab states Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been among the
loudest calling for Assad's downfall, and have even suggested
arming his opponents.
"We sacrifice our blood and souls for you Bashar," chanted a
pro-Assad crowd of some 500 people. Some stepped on photos of
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and threw shoes at a poster of him.
A similar sized anti-Assad crowd sang: "We sacrifice our
blood and souls for you, Homs."
Former Syrian ally Turkey said Assad was guilty of "war
crimes" while China said it was "deeply worrying that the
situation in Syria remains grave".
China, which along with Russia has twice vetoed U.N.
Security Council resolutions condemning Damascus, urged
government and rebels to end the violence and start talks, but
reiterated its opposition to foreign military intervention.
"We oppose anyone interfering in Syria's internal affairs
under the pretext of 'humanitarian' issues," said a foreign
ministry statement carried by Xinhua news agency.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will join Arab
counterparts at a meeting in Cairo this month to discuss the
Syrian crisis, the Arab League said on Sunday, a move that could
indicate Moscow is shifting its stance on the issue.
(Additonal reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Ayman
Samir in Cairo; Writing by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)