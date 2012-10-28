AMMAN Oct 28 Syrian jets bombarded Sunni Muslim
regions in Damascus and across the country on Sunday, activists
said, as President Bashar al-Assad kept up air strikes against
rebels despite a U.N.-brokered truce that now appears to be in
tatters.
"The ceasefire is practically over. Damascus has been under
brutal air raids since day one and hundreds of people have been
arrested," said veteran opposition campaigner Fawaz Tello.
"Assad has been trying to use the truce to seize back
control of areas of Damascus," said Tello, who is well connected
with rebels.
Speaking from Berlin, Tello said Sunni districts in the city
of Homs, 140 km (90 miles) north of Damascus, and surrounding
countryside came under Syrian army shelling on Sunday.
Both sides in the 19-month-old conflict have violated the
ceasefire intended to mark the Muslim religious holiday of Eid
al-Adha. The truce, brokered by international peace envoy
Lakhdar Brahimi, was supposed to come into effect on Friday, the
first day of the four-day holiday.
Syrian authorities blame "armed terrorists" for breaking the
truce and the opposition says a ceasefire is impossible while
Assad continues to move his tanks and use heavy artillery and
jets against populated areas.
Brahimi hopes to end the conflict that has killed at least
32,000 people and worsened instability in the Middle East. It
began when a popular revolt broke out in March last year against
four decades of authoritarian rule by Assad and his late father,
President Hafez al-Assad.
The ceasefire appeal had won widespread international
support, including from Russia, China and Iran, President
Assad's main foreign allies.
But the truce seems destined to share the fate of failed
peace efforts that have preceded it, with dozens of people
continuing to be killed daily and international and regional
powers at odds while they back different sides.
A sectarian divide between Assad's minority Alawite sect a
and Syria's majority Sunnis is also growing, fuelling religious
fervour in the region and driving more foreign jihadists into
the country.
In the capital Damascus, activists and residents reported
large explosions and plumes of smoke rising over the city as
Syrian airforce jets bombed the suburbs of Zamalka, Irbin,
Harasta and Zamalka.
A statement by the Harasta Media Office , an opposition
activists' group, said aerial and ground bombardments had killed
at least 45 people in the district since Friday.
Electricity, water and communications had been cut and
dozens of wounded at the Harasta National Hospital had been
moved as the bombardment closed in, the statement said.
Activists also reported fighting in the suburb of Douma to
the northeast, where Free Syrian Army fighters have been
attacking roadblocks manned by forces loyal to the government.
Assad is a member of the minority Alawite sect, which is
distantly related to Shi'ite Islam. It has dominated
majority-Sunni Syria since the 1960s, when Alawite officers
assumed control of a military junta that had taken power in a
coup.
Warplanes also hit towns and villages in the eastern
province of Deir al-Zor, the northern provinces of Idlib and
Aleppo, where rebels have been trying to push their advantage in
rural areas by cutting off supply lines to the major cities,
none of which has fallen completely under opposition control.
CLASHES WITH KURDS
Fighting was reported in the city of Aleppo, Syria's
industrial and commercial hub. Rebels attacked several road
blocks manned by Assad's loyalists and a 20-year-old girl was
killed in army bombardment on Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood,
opposition activists said.
Rebel attempts to portray themselves as a united alternative
to Assad suffered a setback when clashes broke out on Saturday
in Ashrafieh, a Kurdish district of Aleppo that had up to now
stayed out of the fighting. Armed clashes broke out between
opposition fighters and members of the Syrian branch of the
Kurdish Workers Party (PKK).
Mouhaimen al-Rumaid, coordinator for the opposition Syrian
Rebel Front, said the fighting erupted when PKK fighters helped
Assad's forces defend a security compound in Ashrafieh that came
under rebel attack.
Rumaid said scores of people were killed and rebels seized
dozens of PKK members.
"The Ashrafieh incident has to be contained because it could
extend to other areas in the northeast where the PKK is well
organised," he said.