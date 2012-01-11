* Arab League monitor quits, says failing to stop killings
* Second may follow
* "We will win," Assad promises supporters
* French journalist killed
By Alistair Lyon
BEIRUT, Jan 12 An Algerian has quit the
Arab League team sent to check Syria's compliance with an Arab
peace plan, and a second monitor said he might leave because the
mission was failing to end the killing of civilians protesting
against the president's rule.
The 22-member League, which suspended Syria in November,
sent the monitors last month to verify if Syria was carrying out
an agreement to halt its crackdown on protests against President
Bashar al-Assad.
Assad swore on Wednesday to defeat "foreign conspirators"
plotting to end his rule and a Frenchman became the first
foreign journalist to be killed in 10 months of unrest in which
the United Nations says more than 5,000 people have been killed.
Syria barred most foreign media soon after protests began in
March, but more journalists have been admitted since the Arab
League sent in its monitors. The French journalist who was
killed had been invited to Syria by the government.
"France 2 television has just learned with a great deal of
sorrow of the death of reporter Gilles Jacquier in Homs," the
broadcaster said.
A Belgian reporter who was there told Reuters several mortar
rounds or grenades had landed in the area.
"There was a lot of chaos, blood, hysteria," he said. Syrian
state television said eight people were killed in the incident,
which it blamed on a "terrorist group".
Arab League monitor Anwar Malek said he had resigned because
the mission was powerless to prevent "scenes of horror" in Homs.
"The mission was a farce and the observers have been
fooled," the Algerian told Al Jazeera television. "The regime
orchestrated it and fabricated most of what we saw to stop the
Arab League from taking action against the regime ..."
Malek's resignation was a blow to a mission already
criticised for inefficiency and whose members have come under
attack this week from both Assad supporters and protesters, and
the threat of a second resignation further undermined it.
The second monitor, asked if he agreed with Malek, said:
"It is true, it is true. Even I am trying to leave on Friday.
The mission is unclear.... It does not serve the citizens. It
does not serve anything."
The monitor, speaking by telephone from Syria, asked not to
be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"The military gear is still present even in the mosques. We
asked that military equipment be withdrawn from the Abu Bakr
al-Siddiq mosque in Deraa and until today they have not
withdrawn it," he said.
Under the Arab peace plan, Syrian authorities are supposed
to stop attacking peaceful protests, withdraw troops and tanks
from the streets, free detainees and open a political dialogue.
On Tuesday the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said a
U.N. official had told the Security Council the killings had
accelerated since the monitors arrived.
Assad himself, smiling and relaxed in a dark jacket and
open-necked shirt, greeted thousands of rapturous supporters in
a Damascus square on Wednesday, a day after breaking a six-month
public silence.
The crowd shouted "Shabiha forever, for your eyes, Assad", a
reference to loyalist militiamen, mostly members of Assad's
minority Alawite sect, who have gained a fearsome reputation for
their part in suppressing protests against the president.
Assad's wife Asma and their two children joined him for his
surprise appearance in the capital's central Umayyad Square.
"I belong to this street," said Assad, 46, adding that Syria
faced foreign conspirators. "We will make this phase the end for
them and their plans. We are going to win without any doubt."
His remarks followed a 100-minute speech on Tuesday in which
he mocked the Arab League, vowed to hit "terrorists" with an
iron fist and promised reforms, but with no hint that he would
relinquish the power he inherited from his father in 2000.
The League said on Wednesday it was delaying sending more
monitors after an attack on one team in the port of Latakia in
which 11 observers were lightly injured. It blamed protesters
but said the authorities should have protected the team.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people had
been killed in Kafr Nabouda, in Hama province, where troops
staging raids fought army deserters.
The authorities accuse armed Islamist militants of killing
2,000 members of the security forces.
The United States said it was ordering a further cut in its
embassy staff in Syria.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday
that the monitoring mission cannot continue indefinitely and
dismissed Assad speech on Tuesday as "chillingly cynical".
(Additional reporting by Mariam Karouny, Laila Bassam and
Dominic Evans in Beirut, Martina Fuchs in Dubai, Lin Noueihed,
Ayman Samir and Aly el-Daly in Cairo; Editing by Tim Pearce and
Louise Ireland)