* Syria boosts domestic heating fuel imports as refineries
slow
* Worries about war, falling foul of sanctions, deters
others
* Heating fuel sourced from Algeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia
among others
By Jessica Donati and Emma Farge
LONDON, Mar 12 Oil traders arranging
millions of dollars worth of fuel shipments to Syria sit in the
office of a little-known firm in Greece.
The fuel, liquid petroleum gas for cooking and domestic
heating, is not covered by international sanctions against the
government of President Bashar al-Assad, but some critics charge
that by keeping the supplies flowing the firm, Naftomar, may be
lessening the risk to Assad of a wider revolt.
One of the traders is a U.S. national. Some of the fuel
shipped from floating tanks in the Mediterranean may come from
Saudi Arabia, a critic of Assad's crackdown on his opponents.
This is possible because Naftomar stores and mixes fuel from
many different suppliers in the Mediterranean.
International sanctions do not apply to liquefied petroleum
gas (LPG) for humanitarian reasons. Indeed, by providing heating
and cooking fuel the firm says it may well be
preventing an even worse disaster in a country where a year of
violence has already claimed over 7,500 lives, according to U.N.
estimates.
"We would tend to feel that it is unfair to deny such a
basic commodity as LPG to consumers as part of a political
statement. Currently there is no embargo to supply LPG to Syria
which we believe is for humanitarian reasons," Naftomar director
J.C. Heard said in a statement.
Some critics charge that by delivering the fuel, worth at
least $55 million each month, Naftomar may be helping to extend
Assad's rule. "We advise anyone that is cooperating with the
regime right now to stop supporting it. Traders or otherwise, we
advise them to take a firm stance against Bashar al-Assad," said
Melhem Al-Droubi from the opposition Syrian National Council.
"At some point we are going to give a notice period to these
people and after that if they don't take a position, they will
be considered partners in killing and partners in the repression
of the Syrian people," he said.
Old allies Russia and Venezuela still send cargoes of other
fuels, including diesel which can be used to run army tanks
. But imports of LPG, a peaceful
material, hinge on Naftomar. Best known as a barbecue fuel in
many places, these small canisters play a vital role in
countries with limited infrastructure for piping gas.
"While it is very difficult (and outside our scope) to make
political judgments, we understand that the LPG that is imported
into Syria is used for domestic uses such as heating and
cooking," Heard said in Naftomar's statement.
A spokeswoman for European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said the bloc did not impose sanctions on
refined oil products "because of potential effects on the Syrian
population". A source in one EU member state involved in
drafting the sanctions on Syria said that was unlikely to change
in the near future.
OTHER OIL FIRMS CUTTING TIES
International sanctions have halted Syrian oil exports since
September 2011, stretching budget revenues. Attacks on pipelines
by rebels have also almost idled Syrian refineries and made it
more dependent than ever on foreign deliveries.
Syria consumed some 840,000 tonnes of LPG in 2009, according
to the International Energy Agency and traders say Naftomar is
effectively the only party supplying Syria at the moment.
Other oil firms, including the world's biggest trader Vitol
and Italy's oil and gas firm Eni say they have no
relations with Syria. Market participants familiar with their
business say they will not deal with Syria for fear of being
associated with its rulers.
Sytrol, the Syrian oil company responsible for fuel imports
and exports, was placed on a U.S. blacklist last summer and the
European Union followed suit in December. The Syrian central
bank is also blacklisted. As a result, difficulties processing
payments have prevented even willing oil firms from doing
business with Syria.
A source familiar with Syria's LPG business said Naftomar
can keep up deliveries because it is dealing with state-owned,
Damascus-based distributor Mahrukat. Also called the Syrian
Company for the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Products,
it does not yet feature on the sanctions lists.
This week, a U.S. House committee voted to impose new
sanctions on Syria's energy sector which would effectively ban
the delivery of refined petroleum products.
Sytrol and Mahrukat were not available to comment.
A cold snap in the Mediterranean region, which sent
temperatures to record lows last month, has caused LPG prices to
rise.
Samir Nashir, from the executive council of the Syrian
National Council, representing the opposition, said he believed
there are many opposition areas that have been blocked from
receiving fuel, electricity, water and humanitarian assistance.
"This is one of the group punishments against areas that
have flared up with protests against the regime," he said.
"There are businessmen that are backing away from the regime but
others whose wealth was made by their relationship with the
regime so they are dependant on it. They will defend this regime
to the very end and we won't be able to convince them to change
this. Their end will come along with the regime."
Naftomar says on its web site it has been "on the leading
edge" since it was founded in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1972. With
sales of $2.7 billion in 2008, according to the latest available
data, the website says it is a pioneer in LPG imports into
Pakistan and Syria, and was instrumental in encouraging LPG
imports into China.
Behind the white-washed walls and leafy treetops of
Naftomar's office in Athens, the leading figure in this trade is
a man described by his peers as a Syrian national, with links to
Greece's shipping elite and ties to Lebanon. Talal Zein founded
Naftomar in Beirut and the trading house has since grown to
dominate the heating fuel business in the east Mediterranean,
with a fleet of more than 20 vessels.
Ship tracking data shows one of the most recent deliveries
to the Syrian Mediterranean port of Banias arriving aboard
Naftomar's "Gaz Explorer" tanker. Last year, Naftomar was among
the first to bring vital shipments to the Libyan rebels in
besieged Misrata, according to shipping data and market sources.
Naftomar gets its LPG supplies from Russia, Algeria and
Saudi Arabia, according to market sources. The origins of the
liquid gas are difficult to trace because it is mixed in
Naftomar's floating tanks in the Mediterranean. Supplies often
reach Syria through Lebanon, where Naftomar has large storage
capacity. Traders say and shipping data show that Naftomar
supplies around 50,000 tonnes of LPG a month to Syria.
Industry sources say Talal Zein has handed down most of
daily operations to his nephews and son-in-laws, Riad and Imad
Zein. The sources, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity to their business, also identify U.S. national J.C.
Heard as a commercial director at the company. Heard said: "We
have a term arrangement to supply LPG to Syria and We hope that
the situation improves in Syria and that LPG can continue to be
supplied to meet the needs of the general public."
At current market prices, Naftomar's LPG business with Syria
is worth around $55 million a month. In Syria, Talal Zein is
praised by some in the medical community for his philanthropic
work. "Zein exemplifies the ideal Syrian national, living
outside his country of origin," the Syrian
Cardiovascular Association, which has awarded over 20 prizes
worth around $3,000 on Zein's behalf, wrote during its congress
in 2009.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, Jessica Donati, Dmitry Zhdannikov,
Erika Solomon and Sebastian Moffett; editing by Janet McBride)