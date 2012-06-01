* Iran's oil revenues boosting its buying clout
* Syria faces growing trade isolation
By Jonathan Saul and Valerie Parent
LONDON/PARIS, June 1 Iran is poised to offer the
Syrian authorities a short-term food lifeline with vital grains
purchases as Western sanctions and mounting violence deter trade
houses from doing deals with Damascus, international traders
say.
Both are targets of Western sanctions that, while not
intended to disrupt food imports, have hurt shipments of all
kinds by complicating financial transactions. Richer and more
practised in the ways of sidestepping such embargoes, Iran seems
set to help its struggling ally, though its own means are
limited.
"Iran will try to help Syria," said a senior trader at a
major international grain house in France who likened Tehran's
interest in helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stave off
food shortages to Algerian state aid last year for Tunisian and
Libyan autocrats who were trying to stifle popular unrest.
"I think most of it will be done via the black market," the
trader added, meaning that bread wheat, animal feed and other
grains could be shipped to Syria by Iran discreetly, avoiding
the normal practice of international public tenders.
Numerous sources in European grain trading centres and the
Middle East concurred that Iran, a major energy exporter which
has been under Western sanctions for years due to a dispute over
its nuclear programme, would help Assad, a key Arab ally whose
government has been hit with Western and Arab League bans on
banking and other dealings due to its crackdown on protests.
"It's a given that Iran will help Syria," said another
grains dealer in western Europe, speaking on condition of
anonymity, as is common in the business. "But it won't be on the
radar. It will be a bilateral agreement between them."
Grains traders said Iran, which buys its supplies through
public tenders and in private deals, would also aim to help
Damascus by turning a blind eye to its own private merchants
re-selling wheat to Syria.
Government agencies usually buy through public tenders where
the quantity required, shipment schedule and other details are
sent to international trade houses with a deadline for bids.
Purchases by the private sector are generally less visible.
Separated by a land border, some of the ways Iran could get
supplies to Syria would be on trucks via Iraq or Turkey, which
have borders with Syria. Separately, shipments could be
re-routed through Iraqi or Turkish ports and then onto Syria,
European and Middle East grain traders say.
Unable to finance the big international grain purchases it
has been used to, Syria has engaged in a desperate search for
grain that has forced Damascus into an array of unusually small
deals, many arranged by middlemen around the Middle East and
Asia.
But the amounts agreed have been nowhere near meeting
Syria's reliance on imports for about half of its annual needs
of 7-8 million tonnes of grain, a situation that threatens to
sap domestic support for Assad as he faces mounting
international condemnation and domestic defiance of his rule.
Tehran, under pressure itself for refusing demands from
world powers to stop enriching uranium they see as part of a
secret nuclear weapons programme, has experience that can help
an ally in the regional confrontation which pits Shi'ite Muslim,
non-Arab Iran against the Sunni-dominated Arab states.
"Iran's relative success in circumventing sanctions, which
have complicated efforts to import grains and other basic food
staples, derives from its ability to find alternative ways to
pay for imports," said Torbjorn Soltvedt, senior analyst at risk
analysis firm Maplecroft in London.
Iran, unlike Syria, is increasingly working around the
restrictions using covert payment systems including non-dollar
currencies and its oil and gold in exchange for goods.
However, even Iran, needing to feed its 78 million people,
has limited resources to help Assad, whose Alawite minority,
religiously tied to Shi'ite Islam, has dominated Syria for four
decades, even though most of its 23 million people are Sunnis.
"Although Tehran is likely to continue to provide financial
and logistical support to Damascus, domestic food security
concerns may limit the degree to which it will be able to meet a
significant shortfall in the supply of grain and basic food
staples in Syria," said Maplecroft's Soltvedt.
A trader based in the Middle East said Syria was most likely
to benefit from profit-driven private traders in Iran rather
than from direct aid from the Tehran government: "Iran has to
continue to sort out its own food problems, so any assistance to
Syria is not viable by the government," the trader said.
"It could become a private trade brokered by Iranian middle
men," he added.
Traders involved in the supply of grains to the region say
the coming harvests in Syria and Iran may also help the Syrians
for a short period, though its food requirements remained
critical.
"Syria's crop is coming in and this will take some of the
immediate pressure off the government," said one trader in
Hamburg, a key grain trading centre in Europe.
"The United Nations aid agencies are also doing big buying
of Syrian aid cargoes, so the Syrian government may be happy to
let the international aid agencies foot a large part of their
food bill."
TURKISH INTERVENTION
Turkey was also likely to remain as an intermediary for both
Iran and Syria, traders said. In recent days there have been
grain deliveries to Syria via the Turkish port of Mersin, while
Turkish banks have been used for Iranian and Syrian deals.
Turkey, exasperated by its one-time ally Assad, announced
late last year its own sanctions targeting the Syrian
government. But it specifically said it would avoid measures
that would add to the hardships of the Syrian people.
"Turkey will remain the key factor for the Iranians and they
still look like they are keeping lines open," one trader in
western Europe said. "So bringing in supplies from Turkey is a
viable option for Iran."
Syria has few options but to look for unconventional supply
routes:
"I do not know anyone who is prepared to offer to the
Syrians," another grain trader in France said. "For us it is an
internal decision that is not only related to financing problems
and risks of shipping but a way to put pressure to stop the
atrocities in that country."
State currency reserves have been depleted and the Syrian
pound has lost nearly half its value, adding to import problems.
The worsening trade environment has already hit Syrian
container ship volumes, which account for household products
such as canned food and clothing.
"There is a huge mess all over Syria today so how can you
make sure your vessel will arrive and discharge safely with no
problems, no demurrage (extra costs), let alone not being
damaged by fighting?" the Middle East grain trader said.
"These are considerations facing most shipowners and will
deter business now."
