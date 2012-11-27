* Iran, Syria reject criticism of their human rights records
* Resolution on Syria focused mostly on government
* Votes show decreased support for Iran and Syria at UN
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 27 A U.N. General Assembly
committee on Tuesday condemned Syria and Iran for widespread
human rights abuses, but both Damascus and Tehran dismissed the
separate votes as politically motivated.
The draft resolution on Syria, which was co-sponsored by
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Britain, France and
other Arab and Western states, received 132 votes in favor - 10
more than a similar resolution last year received - along with
12 against and 35 abstentions.
The resolution on Iran, which was drafted by Canada and
co-sponsored by other Western countries, received 83 votes in
favor, 31 against and 68 abstentions.
The increased number of yes votes for both resolutions shows
waning support for Tehran and Damascus in New York, envoys said.
Both resolutions were passed by the 193-nation assembly's
Third Committee, which focuses on human rights, and will be put
to formal votes next month at plenary sessions of the General
Assembly. They are both expected to pass with similar margins.
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari dismissed the
resolution against his country as an attempt by "Western states
to interfere, and we condemn this."
He also accused Qatar, which has supported the rebels
seeking to toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the
20-month-old insurgency, of aiding and abetting Israel against
the Palestinians.
Ja'afari repeated Syria's oft-stated accusation that Saudi
Arabia, Qatar, Libya and Turkey have been arming and financially
supporting the rebels, an allegation all have denied.
Western diplomats in New York, however, say privately that
the Saudis and Qataris are almost certainly aiding the rebels,
and possibly other countries as well.
Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Khazaee dismissed the resolution
against Tehran as based on unconfirmed allegations and an
attempt to meddle in the internal affairs of Iran.
The Syria resolution said the U.N. assembly "strongly
condemns the continued widespread and systematic gross
violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the
Syrian authorities and the Government-controlled 'shabiha'
militia."
It blamed the Syrian government and allied forces for "the
use of heavy weapons, aerial bombardments and force against
civilians, massacres, arbitrary executions, extrajudicial
killings, the killing and persecution of protesters, human
rights defenders and journalists, (and) arbitrary detention."
'CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY'
It also condemned "any human rights abuses by armed
opposition groups," though the principal target of condemnation
was clearly the government, not the rebels.
The resolution recalled U.N. human rights chief Navi
Pillay's repeated suggestion that "crimes against humanity are
likely to have been committed" in Syria. It called for
"accountability" for those guilty of human rights abuses.
The resolution on Iran voiced "deep concern at serious
ongoing and recurring human rights violations in the Islamic
Republic of Iran relating to, inter alia, torture and cruel,
inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, including flogging
and amputations."
It also criticized the "continuing alarming high frequency
of the carrying-out of the death penalty (in Iran) in the
absence of internationally recognized safeguards, including an
increase in the number of public executions."
The resolution also condemned the "increased persecution and
human rights violations against persons belonging to
unrecognized religious minorities, particularly members of the
Baha'i faith and their defenders."
The U.N. special rapporteur for Iran said last month that
members of the Baha'i community were the most persecuted Iranian
religious minority.
Such resolutions on Iran, North Korea and Myanmar - and,
since last year, Syria - have become an annual ritual.
The resolution on Iran received more yes votes than a year
ago, when a similar text was approved with 80 in favor, 44
against and 57 abstentions.
Last year's Syria resolution received 122 votes in favor, 13
against and 41 abstentions.
Earlier on Tuesday the committee adopted a resolution that
condemned human rights abuses in North Korea.