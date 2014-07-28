By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, July 28
Council expressed grave concern on Monday over reports that
radical militants have seized oilfields and pipelines in Syria
and Iraq and warned that anyone caught trading in oil from the
"terrorist groups" could face sanctions.
The 15-member council said in a statement that any trade in
oil with Islamic State - previously known as the Islamic State
in Iraq and the Levant - or al Qaeda's Nusra Front, would
violate United Nations sanctions as both groups have been
blacklisted.
The Russian-drafted statement "strongly condemns any
engagement in direct or indirect trade of oil from Syria and
Iraq involving terrorist groups," and "emphasizes that such
engagement constitutes financial support for terrorists and may
lead to further sanctions listings."
Islamic State militants seized four small oilfields when
they swept through northern Iraq last month and are now selling
crude oil and gasoline to finance their declared "caliphate."
The group also controls oilfields in the Syrian province of Deir
al-Zor after expelling the rival Nusra Front.
The Security Council "notes with concern that any oilfields
and related infrastructure controlled by terrorist organizations
could generate material income for terrorists, which would
support their recruitment efforts, including of foreign
terrorist fighters, and strengthen their operational capability
to organize and carry out terrorist attacks."
It warned that all states are required to ensure that their
citizens or people within their territory do no trade in oil
with Islamic State or Nusra Front.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)