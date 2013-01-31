BEIRUT Jan 31 Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah condemned on Thursday an Israeli attack which it said targeted a Syrian research centre, saying it was an attempt to thwart Arab military capabilities and pledging to stand by its ally President Bashar al-Assad.

"Hezbollah expresses its full solidarity with Syria's leadership, army and people," it said in a statement.

Sources said on Wednesday that Israeli jets bombed a convoy near Syria's border with Lebanon, apparently targeting weapons destined for Hezbollah. Syria denied the reports, saying the target had been a military research centre.

(by Dominic Evans)