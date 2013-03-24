* Israel says latest firing from Syria was deliberate attack
* Incident viewed in Israel with "great severity"
JERUSALEM, March 24 Israel said it fired into
Syria on Sunday and destroyed a machinegun position in the Golan
Heights from where shots had been fired at Israeli soldiers in a
further spillover of the Syrian civil war along a tense front.
It was not immediately clear whether Israel held Syrian
troops or rebels responsible for what a spokesman for Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said had been a deliberate attack on
Israeli patrols in the occupied territory.
Israeli forces "destroyed a Syrian machine gun nest that
fired twice in the last 24 hours on Israeli patrols operating to
safeguard the border," the spokesman, Ofir Gendelman, said on
his Twitter page.
Shells have fallen several times inside Israeli-controlled
territory during Syria's civil war. Some of the incidents have
drawn Israeli return fire.
Syria's southern provinces bordering Jordan and Israel have
become an increasingly significant battleground as the capital
Damascus - in Syria's south - comes into play and President
Bashar al-Assad's forces fight hard to prevent rebel advances.
The Israeli military said one of its vehicles was hit late
on Saturday by shooting from across the Israeli-Syrian ceasefire
line on the Golan Heights, but no one was hurt.
Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner,
said, "Our understanding is that it wasn't stray fire."
After a second incident on Sunday, Israeli soldiers
"responded with accurate fire toward the Syrian post from which
they were fired on", the military said.
Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon said in a statement that
Israel viewed shooting from Syria "with severity" and would not
allow "the Syrian army or any other element to violate Israeli
sovereignty by firing at our territory".
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967
Middle East war and annexed the strategic plateau in 1981 in a
move that has not won international recognition.
"Any ... fire from the Syrian side will be answered
immediately by silencing the sources of fire when we identify
them," Yaalon said.
Amos Gilad, a senior Israeli Defence Ministry official, said
battles between Syrian government forces and Syrian rebels
sometimes take place just a short distance from Israeli lines.
"At times, shells or bullets are fired at Israel. Usually
the shooting (from Syria) is not deliberate, but it doesn't
matter," he told Army Radio.
"Israel should not be the target of any attack, whether
intentional or unintentional - because after all, if you accept
something that was unintentional, that could lead to something
intentional in the end," Gilad said.
Israel has said for months that it expects Assad's
government to fall and has voiced concern that its chemical
weapons could fall into the hands of Lebanon's Hezbollah
guerrillas and al Qaeda.
Israeli President Shimon Peres has called for Assad to step
down.
(Reporting by Dan Williams and Jeffrey Heller Writing by
Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Louise Ireland)