BRUSSELS, March 1 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said on Thursday he had spoken to wounded freelance
journalist Edith Bouvier by telephone following her evacuation
to Lebanon from the besieged Syrian city of Homs, along with
photographer William Daniels.
Sarkozy, in Brussels for a European summit, told reporters
that Bouvier would be flown home to France in a government
plane. The flight could happen as soon as Thursday evening if
doctors agreed, he said.
"Edith Bouvier and William Daniels are safely in Lebanon and
will very shortly be under the protection of our embassy in
Beirut," he said.
