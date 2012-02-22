(Adds video, details on journalists)
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Erika Solomon
AMMAN/BEIRUT Feb 22 American
correspondent Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik
were killed in the besieged Syrian city of Homs on Wednesday
when rockets fired by government forces hit the house they were
staying in, opposition activists and witnesses said.
At least two other journalists and possibly more were
wounded in the attack, the Syrian Network for Human Rights said.
One of the wounded was named as British photographer Paul
Conroy, the other as Edith Bouvier of France's Le Figaro
newspaper. She was said to be in serious condition.
A witness contacted by Reuters from Amman said shells hit
the house in the opposition-held Baba Amro district of Homs
which was being used as a media centre. A rocket hit them when
they tried to escape.
Colvin and Ochlik were both prize-winning veterans of wars
in the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere.
The British-based Colvin, who worked for the Sunday Times,
lost an eye when she suffered a shrapnel wound while working in
Sri Lanka in 2001. In public appearances after that attack, she
wore a black eye patch.
Among her awards was a Martha Gelhorn Prize in 2009 for
distinguished work over many years
Ochlik was born in France in 1983 and first covered conflict
in Haiti at the age of 20. Most recently he photographed the
revolutions in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.
He won first prize for general news in this year's World
Press Photo awards for a photo of a rebel fighter in Libya and
ran his own agency, IP3 Press.
In Paris, Reporters Without Borders said Bouvier working as
a freelancer for Le Figaro newspaper.
Video broadcast from Homs showed the bodies among the
rubble.
"We don't know if the building was deliberately targeted...
we urge Syrian authorities to stop bombing Homs, said its Middle
East director, Soazig Dollet.
Activist Abu Thaer said four journalists were wounded. They
were being treated in a makeshift hospital but there was nothing
that could be done for them and they needed to be urgently
evacuated.
"There is hardly any medical equipment or medicine to treat
people," he said on Skype.
SUSTAINED BOMBARDMENTS
The Syrian conflict is especially dangerous for journalists
to cover as opposition and rebel forces are for the most part
bottled up in enclaves which can only be reached by hazardous
journeys.
A Syrian photographer, Rami al-Sayed, died on Tuesday
because there was nothing to treat him with, Abu Thaer said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without
Borders have also documented the deaths of at least other four
Syrian journalists.
Syria banned almost all foreign journalists from the start
of the uprising March 2011, but has started issuing short-term
visas for a limited number of journalists, who are allowed to
move around accompanied by government minders.
Gilles Jacquier, of the French TV station France 2, was
killed in January while on a government-authorised reporting
visit to Homs. Last week New York Times reporter Anthony Shadid
died of an asthma attack while returning to Turkey from an
opposition zone.
Pro-opposition areas of Homs have been under a sustained
bombardment from government forces since Feb. 3. Several hundred
people have been killed, activists say.
YouTube video from Homs activist Khalied Abu Salah, showed
him standing in the rubble next to the bodies of Colvin and
Ochlik, on the floor of a grey concrete hallway scarred with
bullet marks and cracks from the blasts.
"These are the bodies of the American journalist Marie
Colvin and this is the French journalist Remi Ochlik. They are
martyrs of the random shelling on the neighbourhood of Baba Amro
... There are others injured, among them the journalist Edith
who works for Le Figaro."
He raises his fist defiantly and calls for urgent aid to
treat the wounded in Baba Amro.
"I am sending a message to the European Union to move
immediately. The blood of your own has mixed with Syrian blood.
You need to move now," he shouts.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Erika Solomon; Writing by
Angus MacSwan; Editing by Alison Williams)