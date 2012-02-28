(Adds details)
AMMAN Feb 28 Two Western journalists
wounded in a Syrian army bombardment of the besieged city of
Homs have been smuggled out of the country and are now safe in
Lebanon, Syrian opposition sources and a diplomat following
their case said on Tuesday.
The two are photographer Paul Conroy of London's Sunday
Times and Edith Bouvier, a freelance reporter working for French
newspaper Le Figaro.
"Conroy is now safe and sound in Lebanon," the diplomat told
Reuters. Bouvier was also safe in the neighbouring country,
Syrian opposition sources said.
Marie Colvin, a veteran war correspondent for the Sunday
Times, and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed in the
same bombardment of a rebel neighbourhood of Homs.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)