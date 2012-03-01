* French journalists escape Syrian siege town
BEIRUT, March 1 Two French journalists who
were trapped in the besieged Syrian city of Homs were on
Thursday evacuated to Lebanon, where the French government was
preparing to fly them home.
At the same time, videos posted on the Internet
showed that American journalist Marie Colvin and French
photographer Remi Ochlik were buried in Homs, where they were
killed eight days ago in shelling that also caught their two
French colleagues.
Freelance reporter Edith Bouvier, whose femur was shattered
during heavy shelling of Homs's rebel-held Baba Amro district,
and photographer William Daniels were brought across the border
into Lebanon by Syrian rebels, the French government said.
President Nicolas Sarkozy told reporters in Brussels, where
he was attending a European summit, that he spoke to Bouvier by
telephone shortly after their arrival and that a government
plane would be sent to fly them to France.
They were the last foreign journalists reported stranded in
Homs during the Syrian government assault, which pushed rebels
out of their positions in the city on Thursday.
"Edith Bouvier and William Daniels are safely in Lebanon and
will very shortly be under the protection of our embassy in
Beirut," Sarkozy said.
Foreign ministry spokesman Bernard Valero said heavy snow in
the area meant the group might not arrive in Beirut before
Friday, but said the journalists were in "excellent spirits".
French embassy officials, including a doctor, had met the
group at the border and found Bouvier's leg wound to be in a
stable condition that meant she could fly home. A government
plane would likely leave Paris in the morning, he said.
"They are en route from the Lebanese border to Beirut,"
Valero said. "Either they will reach Beirut tonight or they will
stop on the way and set off again tomorrow morning. We are not
too sure yet because the weather is bad."
The outside world has proved powerless to halt the killing
in Syria, where repression of initially peaceful protests
against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad has spawned an
armed insurrection by army deserters and others.
Spanish journalist Javier Espinosa has also crossed from
Syria into neighbouring Lebanon, activists said on Wednesday.
A day earlier, British photographer Paul Conroy, who was
also wounded in the Feb. 22 shelling, was smuggled into Lebanon
by activists in an operation in which some of his rescuers were
killed.
The attack on Baba Amro killed Ochlik, an award-winning
photographer, and Colvin, a veteran Sunday Times war
correspondent on Feb 22, five days before the date of the
videos.
A man who appeared in the videos showed two bodies wrapped
in white shrouds, marked with their names, and said they were
buried because electricity cuts in the besieged city meant the
bodies could no longer be prevented from decaying.
"Marie Colvin was martyred in Baba Amro because she was
sending ... a humanitarian message, carrying the truth about
what was happening in Baba Amro," said the man, wearing medic's
clothes, surgical mask and a stethoscope.
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said that while he was
"immensely happy" that Bouvier and Daniels had been brought to
safety, his thoughts were also with the families of Ochlik,
Colvin and all the Syrian victims of the attack.
"In my own name and on behalf of the French government, I
very sincerely thank all those who, often risking their lives,
made this outcome possible," he said in a statement.
