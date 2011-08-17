BEIRUT Aug 17 A Beirut-based subsidiary of
Syria's state-owned Commercial Bank of Syria, added to a list of
U.S. sanctions targets last week, said on Wednesday it had done
nothing illegal and was confident its clients would ignore
Washington's measure.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against
Syrian Lebanese Commercial Bank (SLCB)and its main shareholder,
Commercial Bank of Syria, on Aug. 10, freezing their U.S. assets
and barring them from doing business in the United States.
The move was part of escalating U.S. pressure on Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad over his repression of five months of
street protests calling for his overthrow.
The Treasury said the Commercial Bank of Syria was targeted
for providing financial services to Syria's Scientific and
Studies and Research Center and North Korea's Tanchon Commercial
Bank, which was listed in 2005 for the support of weapons of
mass destruction proliferation.
Rejecting what he called unfounded political allegations,
SLCB chairman Doureid Ahmed Dergham said the bank's activities
were overseen by Lebanese regulators.
"SLCB is a Lebanese institution fully governed and
controlled by the Central Bank of Lebanon and subject to
supervision of the regulatory authorities," he said in a
statement.
The bank had "never had any operation with neither a North
Korean nor Iranian entity" and denied any accusation of "any
illegal activity with any suspected country".
Dergham said SLCB's correspondent banks and clients knew
there was no evidence the bank had done anything wrong and he
was confident they would ignore "those unfair sanctions".
Last week's measures against SLCB, Commerical Bank of Syria
and the country's biggest mobile phone operator were the fifth
wave of U.S. sanctions aimed at pressuring Assad to halt a
military crackdown on five months of protests.
SLCB doubled its net profit last year to $20.2 million,
according to figures on its web site.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Maria Golovnina)