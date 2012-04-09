BEIRUT, April 9 A cameraman for Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television channel was shot dead on Monday near Lebanon's northern border with Syria, the television channel said.

Sources at the channel said cameraman Ali Shaaban was killed and an Al-Jadeed colleague was wounded in the shooting which took place in the border region between Syria and Lebanon's northern Wadi Khaled district. There were no other immediate details of the incident.

