By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Aug 30 The U.N. Security Council
warned on Thursday against attempts to threaten the security and
stability of Lebanon amid outbursts of violence and escalating
tensions in the country fueled by the 17-month conflict in
neighboring Syria.
The warning was contained in a resolution unanimously passed
by the council to renew a 11,500-strong U.N. peacekeeping force
in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL and based in a Hezbollah stronghold
in the south to monitor a cessation of hostilities with Israel.
The resolution condemned "all attempts to threaten the
security and stability of Lebanon, reaffirming its determination
to ensure that no such acts of intimidation will prevent UNIFIL
from implementing its mandate."
A roadside bomb wounded five French peacekeepers in southern
Lebanon in December, one of several attacks on the U.N. force
last year. France blamed Syria for the attack, saying it had
acted through its Lebanese ally, powerful Shi'ite Muslim
militant group Hezbollah.
Syria, which has had far-reaching influence in Lebanon for
decades, denied any links to the attack. Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad withdrew troops from Lebanon in 2005 after a 29-year
presence and Hezbollah remains a strong ally.
France, Lebanon's former colonial power, has contributed the
largest number of troops to the U.N. peacekeeping force and is
increasingly concerned the Syrian crisis -- which began as
peaceful pro-democracy protests -- could spread into Lebanon.
In an annual foreign policy speech on Monday, French
President Francois Hollande said a solution to the Syrian crisis
had to be found before it spread beyond its borders.
"I realize the difficulty of the task and the risks, but
what is at stake goes far beyond Syria," he said. "It concerns
the entire security of the Middle East and especially the
independence and stability of Lebanon."
Despite government efforts to insulate it from Syria's
turmoil, Lebanon has seen armed clashes in its two largest
cities, and earlier this month authorities said they uncovered a
Syrian plot to destabilize the country.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has expressed concern
that the violence in Syria, which the world body says has killed
nearly 20,000 people, could spread to Lebanon.